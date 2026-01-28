Ejections galore as scuffle accents 36ers' Bullets win

Adelaide 36ers and Brisbane Bullets players had to be separated after a fight broke out on court. (0:48)

Furious Adelaide coach Mike Wells has slammed the "dangerous" actions of two Brisbane imports after a wild scuffle led to seven ejections in the 36ers' blowout NBL win.

The ladder-leading 36ers punched their in-season Ignite Cup final ticket with a 107-74 Wednesday night victory, winning three of four quarters on the Gold Coast to collect enough points to book their spot in the February 22 spectacle against the New Zealand Breakers for a share in $400,000 prizemoney.

Wells was more concerned by what he claimed were punches thrown late in the final quarter after Bullets guard Hunter Maldonado tangled with Sixers big Nick Rakocevic to prompt an all-in scuffle.

The pair wrestled into empty chairs in the front row before Brisbane guard Terry Taylor arrived and put Rakocevic, who has already been suspended once this season, in a headlock.

All three were ejected while Bullets foursome Tristan Devers, Taine Murray, Alex Ducas and Sam McDaniel - the latter pair both inactive players out with injuries - were also marched from the building for joining from the bench.

Wells struggled to contain his emotions post-game, slamming the actions of Maldonado and Taylor.

Seven players were ejected after wrestle started between Nick Rakocevic of the 36ers and Terry Taylor of the Bullets.

"By the time I got down there ... Terry Taylor had Nick in a headlock in his back and Maldonado was punching him in the stomach," he claimed.

"That's not basketball. This is a hard-playing league ... (but) that crossed the line.

"It concerned me ... it rattled all of us. He's (Taylor) got a choke-hold ... holding a guy by the neck. That is really dangerous.

"I was really scared for my player. I screamed at Terry, almost like a parent, like 'What are you doing?'.

"And Maldonado ... he was not stopping. I am fired up and a little concerned."

The incident left the already injury-ravaged Bullets with one player on the bench, the 36ers awarded four free-throws and kicking on in the fourth quarter.

The 33-point loss was Brisbane's 16th from their last 17 games and follows losses of 32 and 38 points in their last two contests.

Adelaide sharp-shooter DJ Vasiljevic stoked the flames further, describing the Bullets' actions as "unprofessional".

"Throwing cheap shots at us because they're going to finish last. I hope the league looks into it," he said.

But interim Brisbane coach Darryl McDonald refuted Adelaide's claims.

"I saw Rakocevic like, power drive Maldonado (into the ground)," he said.

"Guys protecting each other ... nobody threw punches. He (Maldonado) was trying to get away from the guy.

"Go to the tape, have a look."

Bullets forward Jacob Holt had a career-high 24 points in another promising display while Adelaide were led by new import John Jenkins (19 points) and the irrepressible Bryce Cotton (22 points, seven assists, five rebounds).

Isaac Humphries and Flynn Cameron both had 16 points as the visitors shared the load.

A 39-point final term blew the lead out after the Brisbane had won the second quarter and trailed by just six at the main break.