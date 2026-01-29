Bullets boss fires back at 36ers' 'cheap shot' claims

Adelaide 36ers and Brisbane Bullets players had to be separated after a fight broke out on court. (0:48)

Brisbane NBL boss Malcolm Watts has clipped Adelaide's coach and star guard for their postgame comments following claims of "cheap shots" and repeated punches in an ugly scuffle that spilled into the stands.

Sanctions are likely after seven players were ejected for their roles in a fourth-quarter scuffle in Wednesday's first-against-last clash won comfortably by Adelaide, 107-74, on Wednesday night.

Bullets guard Hunter Maldonado tangled with 36ers big Nick Rakocevic under the rim and the pair fell to the ground and continued to wrestle.

Rakocevic was on top of Maldonado when Brisbane guard Terry Taylor arrived to put the Sixers forward in a headlock.

Courtside fans scattered as players and coaches from both sides entered the fray.

All three were ejected while Bullets quartet Tristan Devers, Taine Murray, Alex Ducas and Sam McDaniel -- the latter pair both inactive players out with injuries -- were also marched from the building for joining from the bench.

Injured Brisbane star Casey Prather, 36ers import Zylan Cheatham and assistant coaches Kerry Williams (Adelaide) and Patrick Ewing Jnr (Brisbane) will also have their roles in the incident scrutinised by the NBL's review panel.

36ers coach Mike Wells was fuming in the postgame press conference, claiming Maldonado was punching his player in the stomach while Taylor clinched him in a "dangerous" choke hold.

"I was really scared for my player. I screamed at Terry, almost like a parent, like 'What are you doing?'," Wells said.

"And Maldonado ... he was not stopping. I am fired up and a little concerned."

Adelaide sharp-shooter Dejan Vasiljevic stoked the flames further, describing the Bullets' actions as "unprofessional".

"Throwing cheap shots at us because they're going to finish last. I hope the league looks into it," he said.

Brisbane NBL boss Malcolm Watts has clipped Adelaide's coach and star guard for their post-game comments following claims of "cheap shots" and repeated punches in an ugly scuffle that spilled into the stands. Matt Roberts/Getty Images

Bullets coach Darryl McDonald denied his players threw punches, instead claiming Rakocevic had sparked the incident by "pile-driving" Maldonado to the floor.

He refused to fire back at Wells when told of his claims, instead encouraging the NBL to "go to the tape and have a look".

Watts on Thursday praised his coach for his "composure, clarity and professionalism" following the incident and slammed Adelaide's "disappointing" attack on the club and its players.

"The available footage provides clarity around the sequence of events," he said.

"We are comfortable that it will assist the league in its review and we will be respectful and supportive of the process undertaken."

Rakocevic will sweat on the verdict, given he was charged with striking earlier this season.

He was issued with a two-game suspension, with one of those games suspended for 24 months.

The big man apologised in a social media post on Thursday and claimed he "tried to do everything he could to get out of that situation".

"I was the one who was being pulled to the ground ... I tried to get up, as I was being held down, and pushed to the ground," he said.

"I would never do anything to get my teammates involved in something like that. Anyone who knows me will vouch for that."

Maldonado also found an ally in South East Melbourne owner Romie Chaudhari, who initially recruited him to the NBL before he was cut and found a new home in Brisbane.

"He has always been a high-character person ... a class act," Chaudhari posted on social media.

"The folks at the Adelaide 36ers who are trying to sandbag him need to apologise to that man. I don't see how Hunter got tossed.

"Rakocevic delivered an elbow to him -- he has to be able to at least protect himself, and he barely had a chance to do even that."

The 36ers, who qualified for next month's in-season Ignite Cup final thanks to their dominant win, return home from a four-game road trip to face second-placed South East Melbourne on Saturday.