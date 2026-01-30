Bullets guard banned over role in NBL basket-brawl

Adelaide 36ers and Brisbane Bullets players had to be separated after a fight broke out on court. (0:48)

Brisbane Bullets guard Terry Taylor will serve a minimum one-game ban for putting an opponent in a headlock during an ugly NBL brawl that spilled into the stands.

Seven players were ejected for their roles in the fourth-quarter scuffle in Adelaide's 107-74 win over the Bullets on Wednesday night.

It kicked off when Bullets guard Hunter Maldonado tangled with 36ers big Nick Rakocevic under the rim.

The pair fell to the ground and continued to wrestle, with Rakocevic on top of Maldonado when Taylor arrived to put the Sixers forward in a headlock.

All three were ejected, while courtside fans scattered as players and coaches from both sides entered the fray.

Bullets quartet Tristan Devers, Taine Murray, Alex Ducas and Sam McDaniel -- the latter pair both inactive players out with injuries -- were also marched from the building for joining from the bench.

Injured Brisbane star Casey Prather, 36ers import Zylan Cheatham and assistant coaches Kerry Williams (Adelaide) and Patrick Ewing Jnr (Brisbane) were also involved.

On Friday, the NBL handed Taylor a two-game ban for unduly rough play, which was graded intentional conduct, medium impact and high contact.

If he accepts the charge, the penalty will be downgraded to a one-game ban.

The league also hit seven players and the two assistant coaches with minor charges -- including unsportsmanlike behaviour, engaging in a melee and bench clearing during a fight -- resulting in $775 fines for each individual.

Those penalties can be reduced to $585 fines with an early guilty plea.

Rakocevic was charged with unsportsmanlike behaviour and can accept his downgraded fine, but it will trigger a one-game ban arising from a previously suspended penalty.

The incident sparked a war of words between the two teams, with Adelaide coach Mike Wells and star guard DJ Vasiljevic accusing their opponents of "cheap shots" and repeated punches.

Brisbane coach Darryl McDonald denied his players threw punches, while CEO Malcolm Watts slammed the Sixers' "disappointing" attack on his club and players.

Adelaide superstar and five-time league MVP Bryce Cotton also weighed in with his thoughts on the "shocking" incident.

"It was a little shocking, but at the end of the day, we play in a very intense league, and tempers can flare quickly," Cotton told reporters on Thursday.

"Lots of thoughts go through your mind in a short span of time, but you have to be as smart as you can, given the situation.

"But also you want to try to protect your teammate in whatever way you can.

"Contrary to what people saw in the video, things could have been a lot worse, so I'm glad nobody was actually seriously hurt."