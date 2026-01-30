Teenager proves Karim of the crop in Breakers' NBL win

It was a coming-out party for the New Zealand Breakers' Karim Lopez, the teenager having an NBL career-best 32 points to lead his team to a season-enlivening 97-95 win over Melbourne United.

The 18-year-old Next Star from Mexico needed to step up, with New Zealand having lost front-court pair Sam Mennenga (wrist) and Rob Baker II (knee) to long-term injuries.

Lopez put the team on his back in Auckland on Friday, showing off his incredible NBA potential.

After Melbourne led by eight with five minutes to play, Lopez took control. New Zealand went on a 14-2 run -- all those points courtesy of their teenage star -- before holding on to win by two to enhance their prospects of nabbing sixth spot.

The Breakers opened up an early 17-8 advantage and didn't miss a shot attempt inside the arc in the first quarter to lead 28-21 at the break.

In the second period the Breakers hit all seven of their two-point attempts, with Parker Jackson-Cartwright having 17 points of his own, including the last seven to ensure New Zealand led 49-48 at halftime.

The visitors actually opened up an eight-point lead midway through the final quarter after back-to-back Melbourne threes from Chris Goulding and the returning Shea Ili.

Lopez had 32 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks on 11-of-13 shooting and 9-of-12 at the foul line. Fiona Goodall/Getty Images

That's when Lopez took over, the Breakers scoring 15 of the last 20 points to win by two and improve to an 11-17 record to be hot on the heels of the sixth-placed Tasmania JackJumpers (12-16).

Jackson-Cartwright finished with 23 points and three assists, with Izaiah Brockington contributing 16 points, six rebounds and three assists, and Rob Loe 10 points, five boards, three assists and three steals.

The loss leaves Melbourne (18-11) vulnerable in fourth place, just ahead of the Perth Wildcats (17-11).

Import centre Jesse Edwards had 23 points and 14 rebounds, but fluffed a golden chance to put United back in front in the dying seconds.

Goulding made 4-of-12 from downtown for 16 points, with Finn Delany adding 13 points and four assists, and Ili 11 points and three assists in 15 minutes.