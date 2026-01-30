McVeigh lifts Taipans to home OT win

The Cairns Taipans took down the Tasmania JackJumpers in a heated, overtime thriller thanks to some Jack McVeigh brilliance. (1:44)

Jack McVeigh may have dealt the team he helped to a championship a cruel blow as he put up 40 points for the Cairns Taipans in a 96-93 overtime win over the Tasmania JackJumpers.

McVeigh, the star of Tasmania's NBL24 title triumph, made it tougher for the JackJumpers to hold on to sixth position as he racked up his big points haul, with 17-of-17 free-throw shooting, while playing all 45 minutes at the Cairns Convention Centre on Friday night.

The Snakes led most of the night before the JackJumpers hit the front thanks to Tyger Campbell in the fourth quarter, but McVeigh helped Cairns get to overtime and Kody Stattmann then scored seven of his team's 12 points as the Taipans claimed the win.

While the JackJumpers will continue to be without Will Magnay and Bryce Hamilton the rest of the season, Majok Deng returned from concussion and was on fire early with 10 points for a 12-8 lead.

The Snakes took over from there even without import point guard Andrew Andrews who failed a pregame fitness test.

The Taipans went on a 20-3 run either side of quarter-time and were on top 54-39 at the half, and still by six at the end of three.

The JackJumpers got back in front with a 9-0 run midway through the fourth but McVeigh responded with a pair of threes to go to overtime where Stattmann came up huge.

The result moves Cairns two games clear of the bottom-placed Brisbane Bullets at 8-20 with Stattmann finishing with a career-best 18 points, four rebounds and two steals.

For Cairns, Mojave King had all 16 of his points in the first half with Kyrin Galloway contributing seven points, nine rebounds and two blocks, including a crucial late rejection on Anthony Drmic, and Kyle Adnam seven points and four assists.

Tasmania (12-17) are now just clinging to sixth spot ahead of the New Zealand Breakers (11-17) who they host on Sunday.

Deng stepped up for 28 points and eight rebounds with Josh Bannan delivering 18 points and 15 boards, David Johnson 17 points and four rebounds, Campbell 14 points and six assists, and Nick Marshall 11 points and seven rebounds.