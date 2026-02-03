Flames appoint 'excited' caretaker Garlepp as head coach for next two years

Open Extended Reactions

Sydney Flames have locked in one of Australian coaching's rising stars by appointing Renae Garlepp for the next two years.

An assistant for the past two seasons, the 39-year-old took the reins of the WNBL club in November after it parted ways with Guy Molloy.

Technical but personable and with the high IQ she showed as a player in the league and for the Australian Opals, Garlepp has worked her way through the coaching pathway and in recent years has led the Australian Under-19 team.

At last year's FIBA World Cup in Czechia, she was awarded Best Coach, as she guided the talent-laden Gems to a silver medal with their only defeat of the tournament coming against a loaded USA in the gold medal game.

"Being from NSW and growing up in Wollongong, I always dreamt of playing for the Flames and was fortunate to do it at the end of my career and never in a million years thought I'd be here coaching them. To now be in this role is really exciting and I'm very grateful to the club for the opportunity," she told ESPN.

"It's been an up and down WNBL season but I will say I have really enjoyed the day-to-day. While there's been challenges like there is in every season, I've enjoyed going to work every single day and loved the challenge of 'How can we get the best out of these players? How can we help them? What does the group need?'

"I've thoroughly enjoyed it and I'm really excited for what's ahead."

A stellar WNBL career, which spanned across the AIS, Townsville, Adelaide, Logan, Bendigo and Sydney, featured two championships and a Grand Final MVP gong in 2008, plus All-Star Five and Rookie of the Year honours for the tenacious guard.

An Australian Under-19 representative, Garlepp (nee Camino) went on to play for the Opals in 58 fixtures.

When she retired from the WNBL in 2014 she was offered a job coaching at Redlands Grammar in Sydney. It would be a pillar in her life and burgeoning coaching career for the next decade.

As she developed her craft, Garlepp took the reins of the Youth League team at Norths then the NBL1 side, assisted and head coached NSW teams, junior national teams and then earned a place on the Opals coaching staff tipping off at the 2023 Asia Cup in Sydney.

"As a player I loved being on a team where it's about something bigger than yourself and the adrenalin you get from the game. When I retired, I was worried how I'd go without those two things," Garlepp said.

"I started coaching and I got those exact same two things and that's where it all started and I think along my journey it's also been about saying yes to every opportunity.

"I kept saying yes the whole way and here I am."

Veteran-coach Molloy recruited Garlepp to his coaching panel when he was appointed to the Harbour City job in 2023 and has been her biggest mentor yet imparting his knowledge from years in the game across both the WNBL and NBL.

"Guy's been the greatest influence on my coaching without a doubt. When I first came to the Flames, I didn't envision our relationship and the impact he'd have on me," she said.

"I knew he was brilliant at teaching the game and I knew I needed to be around that, but I'll forever be indebted to him, the opportunity he gave me and how he helped me grow as a coach."

Basketball is life in the Garlepp household with husband Tom (who played 263 NBL games) also a gun emerging through the coaching ranks with state and national roles. Sons Hunter, 10, and Max, 8, play and this week begin their foray into representative hoops.

"It's very busy but we all love it," Garlepp said.