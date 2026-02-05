Breakers can't keep pace, Phoenix crush finals hopes

Dylan Windler takes the slick pass from Kristian Doolittle and skies for the slam for the Perth Wildcats. (0:29)

South East Melbourne have shot back into second spot and all but ended New Zealand's NBL finals hopes in an Auckland offensive frenzy.

The Breakers fired all their bullets in a first half that ended 52-52 but the Phoenix had plenty left in the tank, cruising to a 114-83 victory.

It improved Josh King's team to 21-9, one win ahead of third-placed Sydney and one loss worse than top-placed Adelaide, who were playing later on Thursday.

The Breakers (11-19) are two wins behind sixth-placed Tasmania with three regular-season games to play.

In-form Phoenix guard Nathan Sobey missed his first eight field goals but still finished with 21 points while Malique Lewis had 13 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks.

John Brown III (seven points, seven rebounds, three assists, two steals) set the tone with another hard-nosed effort on a night where attack was otherwise the best form of defence.

Izaiah Brockington (19 points) enjoyed more offensive opportunity in a Breakers side dealing with injuries to key forwards while Parker Jackson-Cartwright (15 points, seven rebounds, five assists) threw plenty of punches.

Phoenix host the Kings in a top-two clash on Sunday before a date with the JackJumpers and then fourth-placed Melbourne to finish the regular season.

The Breakers at least have the in-season Ignite Cup final to look forward to, set to face Adelaide on the Gold Coast later this month to battle for a $300,000 winner's cheque.