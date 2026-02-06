'Maybe one day': Angel Reese teases WNBL cameo

Open Extended Reactions

WNBA star Angel Reese's like for Australia could open the door for a one-off cameo Down Under.

The 23-year-old Chicago Sky guard and dual All-Star entertained the idea of a standalone stint on Friday in Melbourne as she tours Australia to launch her new Reebok shoe Angel Reese 1 in Rose Dust.

Gun imports Jackie Young, Marina Mabrey, Jordin Canada, and Aari McDonald have all played in the WNBL in the past five seasons and Chinese megastar Han Xu is currently suiting up for Perth, and she looks to return to the US league after a previous stint with New York Liberty.

"Maybe, maybe one day," Reese said.

"I do like Australia so maybe I'll come out here to play one game or two."

Reese burst on to the scene and took the basketball world by storm during her college career with LSU where she won an NCAA title with Aussie point guard Last-Tear Poar.

It's where she first gained respect for the way Aussie's pride their game on defence.

From Michele Timms and Sandy Brondello to Lauren Jackson and Penny Taylor, Australians have long been respected for their approach to defence, both on the international and WNBA stage.

In 2025, Alanna Smith claimed the WNBA's Defensive Player of the Year while Ezi Magbegor was an All-Defensive first team selection in 2024 and has twice made the Second Team, most recently in 2025.

"You guys are great defenders," Reese said.

"My favourite defensive teammate is Last-Tear, she is literally risk it all. I remember one time she got a charge, hit her head on the ground but she risked it all for the team. It gives me chills now talking about it as we won a national championship together.

"Knowing (Aussies) always have your back, they're competitors and great people."

Reese has a signature shoe, walked the runway for Victoria's Secret, is set to star in Season 2 of The Hunting Wives and has her own charity, which fosters equity and equal opportunities for women and girls, but basketball remains her passion and at the heart of all she does.

A WNBA championship and becoming an Olympian in Los Angeles in 2028 -- she won silver with the USA at the 2023 FIBA AmeriCup -- are on her radar.

"I have so many (basketball goals). Overall, I want to leave my impact in the right way and hopefully leave the game better than when I came in," Reese said.

Reebok and WNBL also announced a new partnership on Friday with a Start Her Season Right initiative providing WNBL players with gear at the beginning of their pro journeys.