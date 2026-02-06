Marshall lights up as JackJumpers eye NBL playoffs

The Tassie JackJumpers notched their highest score and win in franchise history in their 44-point defeat of the Brisbane Bullets (1:41)

Nick Marshall spearheaded a long-range barrage as Tasmania took a huge step towards the NBL post-season with a record-breaking 114-70 thrashing of Brisbane.

Marshall scored a career-high 31 points on 12-of-13 shooting in the one-sided affair at MyState Bank Arena on Friday night.

The red-hot swingman drained 7-of-8 threes in the JackJumpers' tally of 16 triples, as they registered the highest team total and biggest winning margin in club history.

Marshall set the tone early when he exploded with five threes and 17 points on perfect 6-of-6 shooting in the first quarter.

Nick Marshall of the JackJumpers Photo by Steve Bell/Getty Images

"Once that first one kind of went in and the second one went in, it was just 'keep shooting them'," he said.

"My teammates found me, so it was good out there. It was fun."

Key pair Josh Bannan (18 points) and Tyger Campbell (15) also shone in the demolition job.

It gave sixth-placed Tasmania a 14-17 record, all but locking away the final spot in the play-in tournament ahead of Illawarra (11-18) and New Zealand (11-19).

"We've been going through some tough times and we've stuck our head up for now and put a couple of games together with a lot of adversity that we've hit," JackJumpers coach Scott Roth said.

"Our guys just show up, and I think the fans are inspired by the grit and grind of what we do, and trying to stay humble and hungry across the board."

Decimated by injuries this season, last-placed Brisbane (6-24) suffered further blows when they lost Tristan Devers (ankle) and Alex Ducas (achilles) before halftime.

Hunter Maldonado (18 points) and Mitch Norton (17) fought hard against the tide but couldn't prevent the Bullets suffering a 10th consecutive loss.

"It's absolutely been tough," Brisbane coach Darryl McDonald said.

"But you've still got to coach, man. You've got to coach what's on the floor and see what you can get out of them.

"I didn't like what I saw today because I'm thinking we're better than that."