Doolittle, Lual-Acuil shine as Wildcats hold off Cairns

Perth Wildcats outlast the Cairns Taipans in a tight contest at home (1:42)

Open Extended Reactions

Kristian Doolittle and Jo Lual-Acuil have both fired as the Perth Wildcats resisted a late challenge to continue their NBL finals push with a 98-84 win over Cairns.

The Wildcats' 14-point fourth-quarter lead was slashed to three with plenty of time left at RAC Arena on Friday night.

STAY IN THE KNOW WITH ESPN Stay across all the big sports news -- sign up to our weekly newsletters here! SUBSCRIBE

But the home side steadied and veteran forward Jesse Wagstaff shut the gate when he wound back the clock with a spin through traffic and huge dunk.

Doolittle put the finishing touches on the Wildcats' third-straight win with a late triple, taking his personal tally to a season-high 32 points.

The result lifted Perth (19-11) above Melbourne United (18-11) into fourth spot in a tight race for best position in the finals.

"It was a professional approach to getting a win against a team that makes a coach nervous as you prepare for them," Wildcats coach John Rillie said.

"Doo and Jo did a great job of keeping everyone involved tonight and their own performances were really good.

"Then you saw in the fourth quarter guys chipping in, sharing the ball and playing for each other, which was great to see down the stretch of a game."

Lual-Acuil put up 27 points and Dylan Windler had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Doolittle put the finishing touches on the Wildcats' third-straight win with a late triple, taking his personal tally to a season-high 32 points. Paul Kane/Getty Images

It was just the third time this season Doolittle and Lual-Acuil have both scored 20-plus points.

The star pair combined for 34 in the first half, helping the Wildcats to a 50-40 lead at the main break on the back of a big second period.

But Doolittle conceded in a broadcast interview that Cairns had played harder to that point, urging his teammates to lift their defensive intensity.

They struggled to shake the plucky Taipans, who did not lead after half-time but stayed within striking distance.

Andrew Andrews had a shot to tie the scores with less than four minutes left on the clock, but it rattled out and the Wildcats kept their noses in front to notch an important victory.

Andrews (25 points), Mojave King (21) and Jack McVeigh (18) helped keep second-from-bottom Cairns (8-21) in the contest until the final stages.

"Credit to the guys, we didn't roll over and it could've been easy to," Taipans coach Adam Forde said.

"At the end of the second quarter Perth started to get a little bit of a run on dumb, dumb fouls.

"But we held it down, won the third quarter by one, got it back to three.

"It was a great effort from the guys. We've got a seven-man rotation and they're playing their hearts out."