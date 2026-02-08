'Uncalled for': Goorjian's 'f--- you' tirade at rival player leads to post-game war of words

Open Extended Reactions

MELBOURNE -- A battle between the two best teams in the NBL was predictably physical and saw a legendary head coach throw multiple expletives at an opposing player, with the war of words continuing post-game.

The matchup between South East Melbourne Phoenix and Sydney Kings - second and third, respectively, on the NBL ladder, though widely regarded as the two best teams in the league -- on Sunday afternoon began as a typical back-and-forth affair, but got heated midway through the second quarter.

After a series of physical plays on the court, Kings head coach Brian Goorjian got into a verbal exchange with Phoenix guard Owen Foxwell. Goorjian was heard on his microphone saying, "I'm not talking to you, b----... f--- you, f--- you."

Goorjian said 'f--- you' one more time, prompting the officials to issue the 72-year-old with a technical foul.

After the game, Phoenix head coach Josh King said he felt Goorjian's behaviour was "uncalled for" and "disappointing".

"It's very disappointing," King said.

Brian Goorjian, Coach of the Kings receives a technical foul Kelly Defina/Getty Images

"A guy that everybody looks up to in this league, and I'm not trying to make headlines, but coach Goorjian telling one of our players 'F you' three times in a row is just uncalled for. It's really surprising, a guy that's done everything he's done in his career, to tell an opposing player 'F you' three times, that's very disappointing, and it's not right.

"It is what it is. Maybe he thinks that's okay. I just know that I've never seen that before, and I've coached around the world too. As much as I don't like wearing the microphone during the game, I'm glad they picked that up, because that's uncalled for. Completely uncalled for. And if you think that isn't uncalled for, then shame on you."

Goorjian did his post game press conference prior to King, and when asked about the incident, defended his actions.

"I'm not gonna go down what I said, but I know what he said to me and I'm not gonna repeat it, and I went right back in his face," Goorjian said.

"I've been in it 40 years. I don't just start calling guys names. He's over by the bench and he's telling me what to do in my space... my job is to protect my team. If he wants to go there, he's gonna get a mouthful back."

The microphones on the broadcast didn't pick up what Foxwell said, but multiple sources within earshot of the incident told ESPN that it was, in effect: "shut-up and sit down".

It's understood that during the exchange, Foxwell also mentioned that Davis should have been thrown out of the game because of a play phase that occurred a few possessions prior, where he drew an offensive foul on Davis, and there were claims Davis kicked Foxwell in the aftermath.

STAY IN THE KNOW WITH ESPN Stay across all the big sports news -- sign up to our weekly newsletters here! SUBSCRIBE

The NBL's replay centre reviewed the alleged kicking incident but didn't hand down any sanctions.

"There's microphones... Maybe he did, maybe he didn't; I don't know. I know what I saw..." King said, when told that Goorjian claimed Foxwell said something to him.

"If [Foxwell] said something, okay, then he shouldn't be talking to the coach. For a guy with that much experience to tell an opposing player 'F you' three times, and somebody I look up to - I love coaching; I hope I'm doing what he's doing at 72, at a high level - but that's uncalled for."

Following the post-game press conferences, Kings guard Kendric Davis approached King to engage in a spirited debate in the hallway of John Cain Arena, with the pair in disagreement on whether Goorjian's actions were appropriate.

Davis was also made aware of King's post-game criticisms of Goorjian's behaviour.

The exchange occurred directly outside the press conference room in the arena - within ear-shot and ultimately the view of the media members in attendance - and while the pair disagreed passionately, it ultimately seemed respectful in nature.

ESPN witnessed the exchange.

Davis was at the centre of the multiple on-court incidents, which were spurred on by the physical defence the Phoenix played on the MVP candidate.

Davis finished with 30 points and nine assists - shooting 11-of-18 from the field - leading the Kings to a 114-88 win over the Phoenix to move to 21-9 on the season, and up to the No. 2 seed on the NBL ladder.

It was a seventh straight win for the Kings - and 13 victories over their last 15 games - as Goorjian's team pulled away in a dominant second half.

The Kings had five players finish in double-figures, led by Davis, with Xavier Cooks posting 20 points on 8-of-8 shooting, while Jaylin Galloway put together an impressive all-round performance: 14 points, four rebounds, five assists, four steals, and three blocks.

For the Phoenix - now 21-10 - Nathan Sobey and John Brown III each had 15 points, while Wes Iwundu chipped in with 14 points of his own.

"The game of basketball is all connected," King said. "Our defence was trash. Our offence was trash. I was trash. Our performance was trash. We'll be better. I know we will; I'm confident in that, because we've got high level guys in that locker room. Bad day to have a bad performance. Let's get better."