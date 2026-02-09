'Ready to take the next step': Bendigo star Borlase named WNBL MVP

Open Extended Reactions

Isobel Borlase is ready to take on the world after being crowned the WNBL's Most Valuable Player.

The 21-year-old Paris Olympian won the Suzy Batkovic Medal at a ceremony in Sydney on Monday night for a stunning campaign with Bendigo, after crossing from Adelaide in the off-season. In the 2025-26 regular season, she scored a league-high 22.9 points per game, the highest average in five years, and was a consistent, constant, and often unstoppable, offensive threat.

Borlase's dazzling run earned praise from FIBA Hall of Famer Penny Taylor who trod a similar path nearly 25 years ago.

"I think Izzy should feel ready to take the next obvious step and take on the world," Taylor told ESPN.

Isobel Borlase poses with the Suzy Batkovic Medal Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images for WNBL

"She has obviously unlocked something within herself that has allowed her to take over the WNBL this season. I can't wait to follow her journey."

As a young Victorian forward emerging out of the AIS, Taylor as a 19-year-old then 20-year-old won back-to-back WNBL MVP awards for Dandenong in 2000-01 and 2001-02.

She then took her game to the WNBA and made an immediate impact earning All-Star status in her first season in 2022.

Drafted two-years ago by the Atlanta Dream, Borlase is about to embark on the same journey after growing her game, form and confidence in the WNBL and working as hard off the court to get fitter and stronger.

Taylor, who won three championships for the Phoenix Mercury and was an All-Star on a further two occasions during her 355-game career, took the next, big step in her career with confidence knowing she'd put in the work.

"My confidence was never external or dependent on awards. I measured how good I was by how much I won. I consistently played year-round so I always felt my game evolving and improving," she said.

"There was never an end game to confidence. I relied on the work I did to make me feel prepared. I was so competitive in practice, I never stopped playing year in-year-out and every season I got better because I was forced to. I absolutely hated losing and that what my motivation on a daily basis.

"My overriding goal was to play in the best league and to be considered one of the best."

At 21, Borlase is the youngest WNBL MVP winner since Liz Cambage won the 2010-11 award as a dominant 19-year-old centre.

The daughter of triple World Cup netball winner Jenny and former SANFL legend Darryl, Borlase has already played, and enjoyed success, on the international stage with a 2024 Paris Olympic bronze medal and 2025 FIBA Asia Cup bronze medal part of what could be a growing swag of hardware.

An MVP award might just be the start of a huge year, which will feature the WNBA and a FIBA World Cup in Germany in September, for Borlase and as Taylor says, she's ready to take on the world.