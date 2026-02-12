Kings coach Brian Goorjian fined over foul-mouthed NBL spray

A dominant performance sees Sydney claim a crucial victory, boosting them into second place over South East Melbourne Phoenix. (1:44)

Sydney Kings coach Brian Goorjian has escaped suspension over his profane mid-game outburst at South East Melbourne Phoenix player Owen Foxwell.

The NBL's most successful coach can accept a $775 fine following an NBL investigation launched after the Kings defeated fellow heavyweights the Phoenix on Sunday.

Television broadcast caught Goorjian calling Foxwell a "bitch" and saying "f--- you" three times during the heated exchange in the second quarter at John Cain Arena.

Afterwards, Goorjian insisted Foxwell provoked his response with a comment that had not been picked up by broadcast microphones.

"If something's said to you, I'm going to say something back," Goorjian said after the Kings' 114-88 win, though he would not divulge specifics of Foxwell's alleged comment.

Sydney Kings assistant coach Andrew Bogut shrugged off the confrontation on social media in the days that followed.

"For those crying, this is an everyday thing in the NBA," the NBA champion said via Instagram Stories this week.

Brian Goorjian, Coach of the Kings receives a technical foul Kelly Defina/Getty Images

"Emotions are high in sport, there is no HR to cry to ... the same people complain athletes are robots.

"If the NBL want to stop trash talk and fine ppl (sic) they will make 100's of thousands of dollars per game."

At fulltime, Phoenix coach Josh King and Sydney guard Kendric Davis confronted one another backstage to debate the incident.

As of Thursday afternoon, the NBL had not sanctioned any other parties in the fallout of the fiery contest.

The Kings and Phoenix rate among championship heavyweights this season, respectively sitting second and third on the ladder behind Adelaide as of Thursday.