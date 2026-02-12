United splutter past Taipans to put heat on Perth

Open Extended Reactions

Milton Doyle has stepped up to revive a spluttering Melbourne United offence in a comeback four-point defeat of a fumbling Cairns.

United trailed by as many as 10 points and had made just 18 of their first 50 field goal attempts on Thursday night in Cairns, before Doyle clicked in an 89-85 victory.

The import had 25 points to trigger a season-best 33-point final quarter by United, who moved to 19-12 and within reach of Perth (19-11) in fourth with two games to play.

A fourth place finish is crucial to avoid a sudden death play-in clash with sixth-placed Tasmania and instead earn a double chance at reaching the league's semifinal stage.

Chris Goulding celebrates a basket against the Taipans. Emily Barker/Getty Images

Tyson Walker's (17 points) late triple and soft turnovers from Taipans point guard Andrew Andrews from his final three plays were crucial after Cairns drew to within two points in the final minute.

There will be concerns for United bench spark Shea Ili, who has been battling hamstring injuries this year and left the floor limping after a fast-break lay-up in the second quarter.

Jack McVeigh, who earlier on Thursday confirmed he would remain in Cairns next season and take up the mutual second-year contract option, had 25 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

STAY IN THE KNOW WITH ESPN Stay across all the big sports news -- sign up to our weekly newsletters here! SUBSCRIBE

He also had five turnovers, however, to go with a pair of costly offensive fouls down the stretch, and shot just one-of-seven from long range.

Andrews (nine points, nine rebounds, seven assists, seven turnovers) had threatened to notch a triple double but couldn't buy a bucket, missing his first seven field goal attempts.

He drained a triple to make it a two-point game in the final moments but then coughed up the ball three times, twice while dribbling up court, to sink the Taipans' hopes.

They fell to 9-23 with one game to play this season, safely ahead of last-placed Brisbane (6-25).