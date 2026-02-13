Doolittle fires as Wildcats continue march to finals

The Sydney Kings have moved to the top of the NBL ladder with a convincing 120-94 victory over the Illawarra Hawks. (1:43)

US import Kristian Doolittle has continued his hot streak as the Perth Wildcats took another strong step towards the NBL finals with a commanding 94-75 home win over Brisbane.

Doolittle top-scored with 28 points to go with seven rebounds, six assists and one steal against the injury-ravaged Bullets at Perth's RAC Arena on Friday night.

Elijah Pepper (20 points) and Jo Lual-Acuil (15) also scored in double figures for the Wildcats, who started on an 18-2 run, led by as much as 24 points and never trailed.

A fourth-straight win - and ninth in their last 10 games - keeps Perth (20-11) in fourth spot on a tight ladder.

Kristian Doolittle of the Wildcats drives to the key. Paul Kane/Getty Images

"We talked pre-game about us being able to come out and throw the first punch," Perth coach John Rillie said.

"When you're playing a team in their situation, you're always nervous and they're dangerous.

"So for us to come out the way that we did, that was great to see."

The Wildcats face top sides Sydney and Adelaide to round out the regular season as the title contenders battle for finals seedings.

Ben Henshall (ankle) sat out against Brisbane, but Perth were relieved to see David Duke Jr get through his first game in eight weeks after overcoming an elbow injury.

Duke had nine points and four rebounds in 13 minutes on court.

"He did a great job. He was aggressive, he was assertive and I think he'll be better for it," Rillie said.

Last-placed Brisbane (6-26) got Tyrell Harrison (nine points, four rebounds) back from concussion, but had another poor night in their 12th consecutive defeat.

It reached a low point when import Terry Taylor coughed up one of his game-high five turnovers, which led to a fiery exchange with coach Darryl McDonald on the sidelines.

"Just a heated moment in the game. Nothing more than that," McDonald said.

"It was just the turnover. It was one turnover that he threw to 'Holty' (Jacob Holt).

"I'm trying to explain to him, don't throw it to him up there. We're not going to post him up outside the three-point line.

"We never got to it because he doesn't want to get blamed for it, which is understandable, but other than that there was nothing else in it."

Hunter Maldonado top-scored for Brisbane with 18 points and had seven assists despite spending time off the court with a rolled ankle.

The Bullets, whose most recent victory was on December 22, end their campaign at home against ladder leaders Sydney next Friday night.