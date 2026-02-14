Advantage Lynx as Maley wins battle of MVP contenders

A dominant performance sees Sydney claim a crucial victory, boosting them into second place over South East Melbourne Phoenix. (1:44)

Coach Ryan Petrik has warned his Perth Lynx have "a lot to clean up" after Anneli Maley powered them to a 86-76 WNBL semifinal game one victory against the Bendigo Spirit.

Knowing a win would put either side one victory away from the grand final series, Maley grabbed a sixth consecutive double-double with 24 points and 14 rebounds along with three steals at the Perth High Performance on Saturday.

The victory could be a modicum of revenge for the 27-year-old after going down by 41 votes to Bendigo's Izzy Borlase in the competition's MVP race.

The win fired the Lynx to a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series as they attempt to return to the grand final for a third time in five years.

It took just over three minutes of Perth magic to balloon their advantage to a 13-point lead midway through the third quarter after going on a 13-1 run.

Sharp shooter Amy Atwell (17 points) was at the centre of it, bucketing eight points in the period on her way to a fourth straight double-digit performance.

But it was Opals star Ally Wilson (24 points, six rebounds, five assists) who ensured they staved off a valiant fourth-quarter effort by Bendigo, scoring 10 points in the final period to seal victory.

"We had multiple chances to try and knock them out, and every time they'd hit a big shot or we'd blow (it)," Petrik said.

"We'd love to play champagne basketball every second of the game, but elite teams and coaches like Bendigo and (coach) Kennedy (Kereama) won't let you do that.

"There's a lot to clean up."

Bendigo must win in front of their home fans on Tuesday night if they are to keep their hopes of making a second consecutive grand final alive.

Borlase was typically inspirational, manufacturing 22 points, 16 rebounds, and seven assists, while American Meg McConnell had 10 points and eight rebounds.

"I'm a little stumped by the disparity in foul shot attempts. You look at the numbers, 32 to 14 ... It's frustrating," Spirit mentor Kereama said.

"We spoke about it during the game. But it wasn't something that plagued our minds throughout it.

"We stuck together and hung tough when we needed to."

Maley and Wilson started hot, firing 12 and nine points respectively as Perth established a 29-22 quarter-time advantage.

Bendigo shot the lights out as they drew level midway in the second quarter, but Maley continued to work the floor to keep Perth's lead to six points at halftime.

The Spirit struggled to find the net at the same pace as their opponents, and after being down by 15 points at the final break, Wilson scored two late settling triples to ensure the win.