'Not even close': Sixers coach declares Cotton MVP

Adelaide 36ers coach Mike Wells has declared the NBL's MVP race is over after legendary guard Bryce Cotton spearheaded a remarkable comeback win over New Zealand.

The Sixers faced double-figure deficits in all four quarters at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre on Saturday and were down by 14 points early in the final period.

But Cotton put his team on his back as he peeled off a game-high 42 points in a 92-89 victory that confirmed Adelaide's top-three seeding for the finals.

Bryce Cotton is favourite to win the NBL's MVP award. Mark Brake/Getty Images

The American-born guard has been locked in a two-way battle for MVP honours with Sydney's Kendric Davis this season, but Wells insists Cotton is destined for a sixth Andrew Gaze Trophy.

"If it's not over tonight, then tell me what the definition (of MVP) is," Wells said.

"He played 40 minutes, scored 42 points, guarded the other team's best player -- did everything.

"Most Valuable Player to his team. This thing is over.

"If you're not voting for Bryce Cotton, who's been the best player in this league since the day he got here, I want to know why.

"I want to see the votes. It's not even close. The MVP race is over today."

Cotton could only laugh when asked to respond to Wells' assessment of the MVP race.

"I'm not going to say he's wrong," Cotton said.

Adelaide trailed by 18 points before halftime but found a way out of the hole, and have now reclaimed first place from Sydney with a 23-9 record.

They face Cotton's former team Perth in a blockbuster finish to the regular season as the title contenders clamour for finals seedings.

"Over 32 games we've showed the grit and the determination to figure out how to win," Wells said.

"Maybe it wasn't exactly how we wanted it to be (against New Zealand) ... but we outscored them 33-18 in the fourth.

"We got to the spots that we needed to and there were times when Bryce just put us on his back, and that's what the best player in the league does.

"He carried us and he led us on both ends of the floor.

"His leadership in the time-outs, on the court, what he was saying to the group was better than his scoring on offence."

New Zealand, missing three injured members of their starting five, made a hot start behind Parker Jackson-Cartwright (25 points, seven assists) and got plenty from Izaiah Brockington (19 points).

But Breakers coach Petteri Koponen lamented key errors late in the game and conceded they had no answer to Cotton.

"We fouled jump-shooters multiple times, but at the same time you have to give credit to greatness when you see it," Koponen said.

"Bryce took over in the last quarter. It's not the first time - last game against us also he hit the game-winner.

"We were not getting stops, so it also affected our offence, but credit to Adelaide, they are a great basketball team and Bryce is a hell of a player."

Dejan Vasiljevic drained 19 points in a crucial contribution for Adelaide, and Zylan Cheatham produced an important double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds, as well as eight assists.

Adelaide and New Zealand meet again in the inaugural Ignite Cup final, to be played on the Gold Coast on February 22.