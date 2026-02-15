Unshackled Illawarra Hawks deliver title blow to Melbourne United

The reigning NBL Champions shake off a slow start, defeat Melbourne United by nine points. (1:44)

Illawarra take down Melbourne on the road (1:44)

Melbourne United have likely been plunged into a sudden-death play-in duel with the dangerous Tasmania JackJumpers after the free-swinging Illawarra put a dent in their NBL title ambitions.

To finish fourth United almost certainly needed to win Sunday's home clash with the defending champions, who are already out of post-season contention ahead of this week's final round.

And they led by nine to start promisingly before things deteriorated, the Hawks bursting clear and then defying a brief final quarter rally to lose 100-91.

Tyler Harvey of the Hawks handles the ball against Melbourne United. Kelly Defina/Getty Images

United (19-13), again without head coach Dean Vickerman (appendicitis) and bench spark Shea Ili (leg), began the season with nine straight wins.

But again on Sunday they battled for any flow on offence and came unstuck at the other end, with on-ball defence an issue that led to some easy Hawks (12-20, eighth) buckets.

The result all but locks United into fifth, with Perth one win clear in fourth and with an extra game, plus percentage, in hand.