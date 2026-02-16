Cotton, Davis headline NBL Andrew Gaze MVP Award nominees

The Sydney Kings take down the Perth Wildcats at Qudos Bank Arena, returning to top spot on the NBL table. (1:43)

We're right in the thick of NBL award season, and the nominees are locked in.

As we enter the final round of the regular season, a lot of eyes are already turning toward the upcoming Andrew Gaze MVP Awards Night - broadcast on Disney+ and Kayo from 7:30pm (AEDT) on Monday, February 23 -- as those around the league decide who'll walk away with the many individual honours on offer. And, with less than a week until the awards are handed out, things seem tense - the MVP race between Bryce Cotton and Kendric Davis is as close as ever - and we've even seen a host of players and head coaches publicly lobbying for awards, adding a bit of spice as we approach the proceedings.

So, let's quickly run through how the process works.

First, a five-person expert panel was assembled to determine the nominees for each award. That group included NBL legend Andrew Gaze, former MVP Derek Rucker, nine-year NBL veteran Michael Cedar, veteran broadcaster John Casey, and ESPN's Olgun Uluc (this author).

Their selections formed the foundation of the official nominee lists, which were then sent to each club for voting on Monday.

From there:

- Head coaches, captains, and the expert panel cast ballots for the Most Valuable Player award.

- Head coaches, captains, and one assistant coach vote on all other end-of-season honours.

Here's a look at every nominee for the NBL's end-of-season awards.

Andrew Gaze Trophy for Most Valuable Player

John Brown III (South East Melbourne)

Zylan Cheatham (Adelaide)

Xavier Cooks (Sydney)

Bryce Cotton (Adelaide)

Kendric Davis (Sydney)

Kristian Doolittle (Perth)

Bryce Hamilton (Tasmania)

Parker Jackson-Cartwright (New Zealand)

Javale McGee (Illawarra)

Jack McVeigh (Cairns)

Nathan Sobey (South East Melbourne)

Snapshot: It's an 11-man list but this is effectively a two-man race between Bryce Cotton and Kendric Davis. Cotton is vying for his sixth MVP award, while Davis has been the best player on the best team in the league, and is looking to swoop in for his first.

Most Improved Player

Josh Bannan (Tasmania)

Flynn Cameron (Adelaide)

Owen Foxwell (South East Melbourne)

Makuach Maluach (Sydney)

Nick Marshall (Tasmania)

Sam Mennenga (New Zealand)

Snapshot: Sam Mennenga has transformed from a good starter into a potential All-NBL level player, while Owen Foxwell is the starting point guard for a Phoenix team that has a real shot at winning a title. Over in Adelaide, Flynn Cameron has turned increased opportunity into the most productive season of his young career.

Best Sixth Man

Majok Deng (Tasmania)

Angus Glover (South East Melbourne)

Will Hickey (Illawarra)

Kouat Noi (Sydney)

Nick Rakocevic (Adelaide)

Snapshot: Kouat Noi has been lobbying to win this award for the second straight season, as a gunner of the bench for the Sydney Kings. The Phoenix's Angus Glover will be tough competition, though, with the sharpshooter putting together some electric shooting games to end this season.

Damian Martin Trophy for Defensive Player of the Year

John Brown III (South East Melbourne)

Xavier Cooks (Sydney)

Kristian Doolittle (Perth)

Bul Kuol (Sydney)

Will Magnay (Tasmania)

Nick Marshall (Tasmania)

Tyson Walker (Melbourne)

Snapshot: This feels like John Brown III, and then daylight. And perhaps another bit of daylight before the next candidate. The former EuroLeague forward has put together an inspired season on the defensive end, guiding the Phoenix's identity. This award may have been tighter if Bul Kuol and Will Magay - both serious considerations to win it - didn't suffer season-ending injuries.

Next Generation Award

Owen Foxwell (South East Melbourne)

Jaylin Galloway (Sydney)

Ben Henshall (Perth)

Karim Lopez (New Zealand)

Sam Mennenga (New Zealand)

Snapshot: Mennenga and Foxwell are high-level players who are eligible for this award, but Karim Lopez is 18 years old and fulfils the 'spirit of the award' sentiment, and he's had some really impressive moments throughout the season. We'll see which direction the voters pick.

Lindsay Gaze Trophy for Coach of the Year

Brian Goorjian (Sydney)

Mike Wells (Adelaide)

Josh King (South East Melbourne)

John Rillie (Perth)

Dean Vickerman (Melbourne)

Scott Roth (Tasmania)

Petteri Koponen (New Zealand)

Justin Tatum (Illawarra)

Adam Forde (Cairns)

Darryl McDonald (Brisbane)

Snapshot: All head coaches are nominated for this award. Not many picked the Phoenix as a team that would even finish in the top-six, and King has guided them to a top-three finish and one of the favourites to win it all. Goorjian has dealt with multiple injuries to his Kings roster, and instilled an identity - and got the most out of Davis - to have them finish the regular season as the best team in the NBL.

