Xu fires to lead Lynx into WNBL Grand Final

Chinese megastar Han Xu has catapulted Perth into the Grand Final Series and given the Lynx a golden chance to win its second-ever WNBL title.

The powerful 211cm centre was simply dominant in Bendigo on Tuesday night as she rang in Chinese New Year with a game-high 25 points, hauled in 14 rebounds and produced four big blocks as Perth swept the reigning champs, 2-0.

Ryan Petrik now has his team into a third Grand Final series in five years and the mid-season addition of the two-time Olympian sees the Lynx well placed to go on and clinch their first title since 1992. Coached by the legendary Tom Maher, that team featured FIBA Hall of Famers Michele Timms and Robyn Maher.

Xu is by far the biggest physical presence in the league and her addition to the Lynx line-up has only lifted what was already a talent-laden team brimming with national representatives.

Kelsey Griffin of the Bendigo Spirit dribbles the ball against Han Xu of the Perth Lynx. Kelly Defina/Getty Images

Anneli Maley (22 points, 14 rebounds) extended her rich vein of form and now has seven straight double-doubles to her name. She did timely things at both ends of the floor including hitting three triples. The third marked her 150th in the league.

Paris Olympic bronze medallist Amy Atwell added 14 points and despite having a quieter night, by her lofty standards, Ally Wilson teamed 9 rebounds with 6 points and 6 assists.

STAY IN THE KNOW WITH ESPN Stay across all the big sports news -- sign up to our weekly newsletters here! SUBSCRIBE

The only blemish for Perth could be a third-quarter incident where Yemiah Morris made high contact with Bendigo's Casey Samuels. The league announced on Monday it had fined Maley for kicking (Samuels) in an offence the Game Review Panel assessed as intentional with low impact and high contact.

For the Spirit, freshly crowned Suzy Batkovic Medallist Isobel Borlase stood up like she has all season with 23 points and now has two finals appearances under her belt having never previously contested post-season action in the WNBL.

The competitive beast that is Kelsey Griffin was at her brilliant best, willing her team at every opportunity, registering 18 points and 15 rebounds.

Sidelined for 15 rounds with a foot injury that required surgery, Samuels suited up in game one in Perth on Saturday but on her home court on Tuesday looked like producing a game-turning cameo with a few momentum-swinging, big buckets.

The Lynx will eagerly await the result of Wednesday night's semi-final in Melbourne between the Southside Melbourne Flyers and Townsville with the Fire leading the series 1-0.

A Fire win, either in game two or a deciding third game if required, would see Townsville with home-court advantage in the best-of-three Grand Final series starting on February 26 in North Queensland.

If the Flyers square, then win the series, Perth would then assume top seed and home-court rights.