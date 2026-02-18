Boomers team selected for World Cup qualifiers

Stephen A. Smith goes in on the new wave of NBA stars for not stepping up to become the next face of the league. (2:27)

An Australian Boomers team has been named for the next wave of FIBA World Cup qualifiers, where we'll see a resurfacing of a familiar face, four debutants, and the long-awaited return to the scene of one of the program's most infamous moments.

This February window will see the Boomers hit the road to face Guam and the Philippines, with the hopes of building on their 2-0 record in the first round of these World Cup Asian qualifiers.

The second game of this window will mark the first time the Boomers have played in the Philippines since the infamous brawl between the two nations that occurred during a World Cup qualifying game in 2018, which saw FIBA issue suspensions to 10 Filipino players and three Boomers players. It's understood that the respective national bodies of both nations have worked together closely in the lead-up to this game in the Philippines, in order to ease any tension that may exist in the Boomers' first outing in the country in eight years.

The Boomers-Philippines matchup will take place on March 1 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, and comes after the Australians face Guam on February 26.

Australia celebrates its qualifying win over New Zealand in December. Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

The Boomers are coming off a pair of wins over New Zealand to begin these World Cup qualifiers. The 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup will take place in Qatar from August 27 to September 12 of 2027.

The team selected for this window features some familiar names, including two-time Olympian Nick Kay, 2022 FIBA Asia Cup winners Sam Froling and David Okwera, as well as Jack White and Reyne Smith, both of whom were members of the gold medal-winning 2025 Asia Cup squad.

This qualifying window will also see a return to the Boomers for Mitch Creek, who last represented the country at the FIBA World Cup in 2019. Creek -- widely regarded as one of the best Australians outside the NBA -- was part of the extended Boomers squad ahead of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, but has since not been part of the Australian national program.

Other members of this team with Boomers experience include sharp-shooting guards Isaac White and Elijah Pepper, as well as Tom Wilson, while three players -- Tanner Krebs, Jacob Holt, and Kody Stattmann -- will be making their Australian senior national team debut. The Perth Wildcats' John Rillie will serve as head coach of the Boomers for this qualifying window, and will be flanked by Luke Brennan (South East Melbourne), Robbie McKinlay (Centre of Excellence), and Dave Barlow (Melbourne).

Australian Boomers team for February window

Mitch Creek -- U-BT Cluj-Napoca (Romania)

Reyne Smith -- Cairns Taipans

Sam Froling -- Illawarra Hawks

Isaac White -- Adelaide 36ers

Nick Kay -- Shimane Susanoo (Japan)

Tanner Krebs -- Melbourne United

Jacob Holt -- Brisbane Bullets

David Okwera -- Perth Wildcats

Elijah Pepper -- Perth Wildcats

Kody Stattmann -- Cairns Taipans

Jack White -- Mersin MSK (Turkey)

Tom Wilson -- Melbourne United

Schedule (AEDT)

February 26: Boomers vs. Guam -- 8pm @ University of Guam Field House, Guam

March 1: Boomers vs. Philippines -- 10:30pm @ Mall of Asia Arena, Philippines