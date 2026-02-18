United pip Phoenix in Melbourne derby thriller

Melbourne United come away with a crucial win over the South East Melbourne Phoenix in a chaotic clash. (1:44)

Melbourne United have kept their hopes of a fourth-placed NBL finish alive and ended South East Melbourne's top-two aspirations with a gripping 95-91 win over the Phoenix.

United had stormed ahead by 16 points in Thursday night's Throwdown derby at John Cain Arena, before the Phoenix went on a withering 19-0 rampage to suddenly flip the script.

The two teams traded baskets -- and the lead -- throughout a seesawing fourth quarter.

With United up 93-91, Phoenix reserve Malique Lewis blocked Milton Doyle's drive with 11.4 seconds remaining, handing the last possession to SEM.

Milton Doyle was one of United's best in the Throwdown. Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

But Phoenix superstar Nathan Sobey missed a tough drive with six seconds remaining and the rebound was collected by Doyle, who added two late free throws.

Imports Doyle (25 points, 5-of-12 three-pointers), Tyson Walker (23, 5-of-10) and Jesse Edwards (17 points, 11 rebounds) all troubled the Phoenix (22-11), who will finish third.

Fifth-ranked Melbourne (20-13) need Adelaide to beat fourth-placed Perth on Sunday, likely by 11 or more points, to leap to fourth.

Sobey (29 points, 5-of-8 from deep) was brilliant from the tip, scoring 10 of SEM's first 12 points and the Phoenix jumped ahead 14-8 before being sandbagged by their crosstown rivals for the duration of the opening term.

Walker had 10 first-quarter points, including a three on the buzzer to cap a 12-1 spree to close the term which gave United a healthy 33-23 buffer.

Edwards' putback - Melbourne's ninth offensive board of the second term - on the halftime bell increased United's cushion to 52-42.

The gap blew out to 66-50 before the Phoenix called a time-out and trounced Melbourne at both ends for the next five minutes.

A shell-shocked United coughed up six turnovers during that horror patch - three of them from Lewis steals.

Sobey made it 19 unanswered SEM points when he drilled a three, before following with another one on the three-quarter-time horn to give the Phoenix a 72-68 lead.