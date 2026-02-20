Davis shines as Kings wrap up NBL top spot

The New Zealand Breakers pull away from the Cairns Taipans behind Sam Mennenga's 32 points. (1:43)

Sydney have locked away the NBL's regular season championship and Kendric Davis did his MVP chances no harm with a 27-point first-half outburst in their 117-77 win over last-placed Brisbane.

Davis delivered 31 points for the game as he led the Kings to the eventual 40-point win to complete a 24-9 season in top spot, outscoring the Bullets 91 to 44 after quarter-time.

Arriving at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre on a 10-game winning streak, Sydney needed a victory to guarantee first place, while ahead of Monday night's awards ceremony all the talk has been about if Davis or Adelaide 36ers superstar Bryce Cotton would be named MVP.

The Bullets came out with a nothing-to-lose attitude and delivered their equal-best first quarter of the season with 33 points. But Davis was keeping the visitors close, with 12 points already to his name despite the seven-point deficit after one period.

The Kings then got rolling to start the second quarter with a 17-4 run to be leading 58-50 by the half, with Davis having 27 points and four assists on 11-of-13 shooting.

Sydney then cruised to the 40-point win with a 59-27 second half as they gear up for a championship push following the FIBA international window and the Play-In Tournament to find out their playoffs opponent.

Davis sat out the last 13 minutes but had 31 points and eight assists on 13-of-15 shooting, while Makuach Maluach delivered 15 points, Matthew Dellavedova 13 and Xavier Cooks 13 (eight rebounds, five assists, three steals).

The only downside was Tyler Robertson (11 points) dislocating his shoulder in the fourth quarter.

Brisbane (6-27) finish the season with 13 straight losses, with Hunter Maldonado top-scoring with 16 points and six assists, Taine Murray adding 13 points and three assists and Terry Taylor 11 points and four rebounds.