Bryce Cotton wins sixth Andrew Gaze MVP Award

Bryce Cotton continues to etch his name into NBL folklore, adding yet another Most Valuable Player award to his ever-growing trophy cabinet.

This was the sixth time Cotton accepted the Andrew Gaze Trophy as the NBL's MVP, which puts him just one behind the award's namesake, who won seven over the course of his illustrious career.

Cotton won the award on the back of yet another season of substantial production, averaging 25.7 points and 7.6 assists per game -- both league-leading, with the 33-year-old claiming his ninth NBL scoring title -- as he guided the Adelaide 36ers to a top-two finish in his first season with the franchise.

While Cotton has been the clear-cut winner of this award over the last two seasons, this season proved different, with just two votes separating the 36ers guard from Sydney Kings import Kendric Davis. Cotton finished with 96 total votes, just ahead of Davis, who had 94.

Both Nathan Sobey and Kristian Doolittle finished with 59 votes.

Cotton and Davis headlined an All-NBL First Team, alongside Sobey, Doolittle, and John Brown III.

The All-NBL Second Team featured Bryce Hamilton, Parker Jackson-Cartwright, Jack McVeigh, Xavier Cooks, and Zylan Cheatham.

Brian Goorjian kept the night's legacy-building theme alive, adding a seventh Coach of the Year trophy to his Hall of Fame résumé after expertly guiding the Kings through a standout regular season campaign.

The Kings began the season 3-5 but quickly found an identity -- a defensive-minded, gritty one, in the image of Goorjian -- that would lift them to the No. 1 seed on the NBL ladder, with the team finishing the season on an 11-game winning streak.

Brown III was also the recipient of what was probably the most predictable outcome of the evening, winning Defensive Player of the Year. In his first season in the NBL, Brown III was a menace on the defensive end, with his hard-nosed, aggressive, pesty nature making it difficult for the Phoenix's opponents to function offensively. Brown III led the NBL with 2.0 steals per game.

Flynn Cameron's move to the Adelaide 36ers led to more opportunity, and he used that to put together his most productive campaign yet and walk away with the league's Most Improved Player award.

Cameron averaged 12.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game -- while shooting 40.8% from beyond the three-point line -- which is up from 5.3 points per game in limited minutes with Melbourne United last season.

Angus Glover won the league's Sixth Man of the Year trophy thanks to his shooting exploits off the bench for the Phoenix. The 27-year-old averaged 10.6 points and 3.1 rebounds per game, shooting 36.5% from downtown for a Phoenix team that was consistently a top-three team throughout the season.

Sam Mennenga won the Next Generation award, emerging as a star-level big-man in the NBL ahead of what's expected to be a fruitful free agency for the Kiwi. The 24-year-old averaged 17.7 points and 6.9 rebounds per game for the New Zealand Breakers, which is up from 11.9 points and 5.4 rebounds per game the season prior.