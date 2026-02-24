WNBL Grand Final could turn on the battle between Froling and Xu

The Southside Melbourne Flyers and Townsville Fire battle to stay alive in Game 3 of the WNBL Semifinal series. (0:21)

Cox still brings Fire

She might be seven weeks post-surgery but Lauren Cox will play an important role as Townsville attempt to take down Perth and win the WNBL championship.

The American import, who suffered a season-ending patella injury on New Year's Eve, is adding her support and experience to the Fire group and interior IQ as they look to nullify towering Chinese megastar Han Xu.

At 193cm, the 2024-25 Robyn Maher Defensive Player of the year is one of the rare opponents in the same air space as 211cm Xu.

"Whenever I see something on the court I'll mention it at our huddles, I talk to Shannon (coach Shannon Seebohm) on the bench. I'm not able to make it to every practice, because I can't drive yet, but the day before a game I go and talk to everyone once practice finishes," Cox said.

"We talk about finals, I've played in several championships throughout my career, I was also part of our Grand Final team last year, so I do have that experience to kind of motivate them and put some extra fire in their bellies."

Xu is averaging 16 points and seven rebounds a game and came up big in Game 2 of Perth's semifinal win with a 25-point-13-rebound double-double as the Lynx swept Bendigo.

Alicia Froling of the Fire gets past Han Xu of the Lynx. Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

In her first outing against Townsville back in December, Xu lit up for 28 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks as the Fire won 97-81.

At Hoops Fest last month in Perth, the Fire turned the tables and were able to restrict her to 11 points and five rebounds as they prevailed 82-76.

"It was definitely difficult to play on her, you don't see a lot of players her size with the skill set she has," Cox said.

"We threw everything we could at her that first game where we lost against them and I think we've learned from that and what else we need to do to try and stop her because she's a great player. It was a fun match-up and I wish I could be playing against her.

"It's definitely not just going to be one person, Alicia Froling has gone off these last few games, to stop her and I think if you use one person on her she'll score 30 or 40 points. I'll be at practice on Wednesday and we'll go through the game plan and talk through some things."

'Chibba' chip hungry

"Savour the opportunity."

That's the message Perth star Alex Ciabattoni will share with her teammates as the Lynx look to break a 32-year championship drought.

The 31-year-old forward, who has enjoyed a career-best campaign, played in both of Perth's Grand Final defeats in 2021-22 and 2023-24. Devastatingly, the Lynx won the first game, emphatically on the road, before losing in the dying seconds of both second games on their home floor before succumbing in the decider.

Alex Ciabattoni of the Lynx shoots during the semifinal series against Bendigo Spirit. Kelly Defina/Getty Images

"They are hard to make and harder to win. We've got a lot of young players and when you're young you can take it for granted a bit. It's important not just to enjoy the Grand Final but enjoy everything that comes with it - the preparation, the media," Ciabattoni said.

"I definitely have a hunger to finally win one, been here twice before and it played out almost identically both times where we were one shot away from a championship.

"It's definitely provided a bit of extra motivation this time around."

Ciabattoni is the only remaining member of the 2021-22 roster while co-captains Anneli Maley, Amy Atwell and Steph Gorman were part of the Grand Final series defeat of two years ago.

Grand Milestone for Lori

Former WNBL player, coach of the year and now long-time commentator Lori Chizik will achieve a significant milestone in the opening game of the Grand Final series.

The first instalment of Fire vs. Lynx will mark Chizik's 270th game behind the mic having called games through the ABC game-of-the-week era from 2005 to 2015 then from the 2020 hub season until now.

This will be the analyst's 17th Grand Final having called the stand-alone deciders through to the current best-of-three format. And like Perth star Han Xu, she will immediately be China-bound after the Grand Final for the World Cup Qualifying Tournament to join the FIBA commentary team with Australia's voice of hoops, John Casey.

The Canadian export played 34 games in the 1980s and then coached Nunawading and Bulleen across 168 games, with a 61 percent winning record.

A respected and long-serving contributor to the league, Chizik would richly deserve recognition in the form of life membership next season.

Finals(s) Thoughts

These are the Grand Final thoughts of our WNBL Weekly experts.

Karin McRobert - 1985 Grand Final MVP and championship player

"It will be a fabulous finals series as both team's guards are equally as good, thinking it will be down to Froling vs. Xu and field goal percentage as a team.

"I think it will go to three games and I'm going for Townsville, just. They have better composure and less run and gun but if Perth shoot the lights out then who knows? But can they do it for three games? To beat Townsville at home twice would be huge."

Rachael Sporn Medal: Alicia Froling, Townsville

Isobel Borlase - 2025-26 Suzy Batkovic Medallist

"Perth's fire power is so hard to stop when they're all going and that fire power is very intimidating. Townsville's defence sets them apart, that they can do it at both ends. Our defence stood up all season but couldn't quite nullify Perth in the semis.

"The zone that Perth can play and the mix ups they provide can sometimes throw teams out of the mix a little bit. I do believe Townsville can win but if all things go right, Perth are firing and Han Xu stays in the game defensively, I think they'll be hard to stop."

Rachael Sporn Medal: Han Xu, Perth

Kelly Wilson - WNBL games record holder, 5x champion

"Perth in three. They've got the momentum, they've got all their pieces together at this time of the season. Townsville are more than capable of winning it, I think it will be a cracker of a series but Perth have got great depth and have figured it out."

Rachael Sporn Medal: Alex Ciabattoni, Perth

Carrie Graf - 7x championship coach and 5x championship player

"Not having Lauren Cox is a big hit for Townsville against Han Xu, however home court advantage is massive for Townsville but the travel will equalise because both teams have to do it.

"If Perth have ever had the team to win it it's this year, as much as others, but the thing for me is Townsville know how to win championships, they've proven it.

"History says Perth don't know how to win championships, however, I think this team have some edge they haven't had before but it's whether that's enough to get them over the hump of winning.

"Traditionally, Grand Finals, as a series or back in the old days of one game, become defensive grinds and that's Townsville's jam, it's not Perth's jam. Not to suggest Perth can't defend, I think they're solid defensively, but the game style doesn't suit Perth's natural style and Townsville adjust better to that because that's who they are.

Townsville in three.

Rachael Sporn Medal: Anneli Maley, Perth

WNBL Grand Final Series - Townsville Fire vs Perth Lynx

Game 1: Thursday February 26, 6pm AEST

Townsville Entertainment Centre

Game 2: Sunday March 1, 1pm AWST

Perth High Performance Centre

Game 3 (if required): Wednesday March 4, 6pm AEST

Townsville Entertainment Centre