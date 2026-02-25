Bryce Cotton considering 3x3 Glasgow Commonwealth Games tilt

Bryce Cotton puts the moves on Carlin Davison to beat the quarter-time buzzer for Adelaide. (0:28)

Open Extended Reactions

NBL legend Bryce Cotton has emerged as a possible centrepiece in Australia's bid for Commonwealth Games 3x3 men's basketball gold in Glasgow.

American-born Cotton, who won the sixth NBL MVP award of his remarkable career on Monday night, has made no secret of his desire to represent his adopted nation at the highest level.

The 33-year-old was ineligible for the Tokyo and Paris Olympics amid a drawn-out saga surrounding his Australian citizenship, which he finally secured last September.

Cotton could potentially play for the Boomers at next year's FIBA World Cup or the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

But after an approach from Gangurrus coach Adam Forde, the NBL's nine-time leading scorer could first don green-and-gold at the Commonwealth Games in July-August.

"Me and Fordey, we've talked about it a little bit, but I don't know," Cotton told AAP after his latest Andrew Gaze Trophy triumph.

"I'm just embracing this moment for now, but me and Fordey have touched base on it, for sure.

"We'll see where things shake out, but I mean, the fact that I'm a citizen, it's cool that I don't have to wait on anything if I do want to do that."

Adelaide 36ers guard Cotton, who arrived in Australia in January 2017 at the start of a successful stint with the Perth Wildcats, said the Olympics and Commonwealth Games held significant appeal.

Bryce Cotton continues to etch his name into NBL folklore, adding yet another Most Valuable Player award to his ever-growing trophy cabinet. Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images for NBL

"At this stage in my life, yes," Cotton said.

"Growing up, the Olympics was never a thought, but to have the honour of potentially representing a country that you're not from, it's amazing.

"To play against the world's best, there's no higher stage, so it does have a lot of enticement for me.

"We'll see how it goes but it's definitely an enticing thing."

Australia were beaten by host nation England in the men's gold medal game when 3x3 basketball made its Commonwealth Games debut in Birmingham four years ago.

GET YOUR NRL FIX WITH ESPN Stay across all the big NRL news -- sign up to our weekly newsletters here! SUBSCRIBE

The Gangurrus won gold at last year's FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup and bronze at the FIBA 3x3 Champions Cup.

Cotton backed the modified format, which has also featured at the past two Olympics and is set to continue at the next two editions in Los Angeles and Brisbane.

"If it can give a bunch more people who dedicate themselves to the game a chance to be an Olympian, why not?" Cotton said.