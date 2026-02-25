Petrik's Lynx chase the history they've long been building towards

The Southside Melbourne Flyers and Townsville Fire battle to stay alive in Game 3 of the WNBL Semifinal series. (0:21)

Like many teenagers in the 1990s, Ryan Petrik played popular video game NBA Live but even as a 13-year-old he was doing things differently.

The West Australian was zoned in on strategy rather than game play.

"I'd buy it to ignore the game but to simulate seasons, make NBA trades, put in offences and defences," he told ESPN.

"What's really scary is, I'd built teams that are very similar to the teams I'm building now -- the gigantic guard line-ups, the all-shooting teams.

"I had no idea what I was doing as a 13, 14, 15-year-old."

Petrik has always marched to the beat of his own drum from coaching junior boys, then girls, teams as a young man through to the WNBL where he's at the top of his game and has Perth Lynx into a third Grand Final in five years. On his watch, the Lynx have only missed finals once, in his first year, the pandemic-interrupted hub season of 2020.

Facing the Townsville Fire, led by another coaching mastermind in five-time coach of the year Shannon Seebohm, Perth, in this best-of-three series, will look to win just their second title, 34 years after the first and only.

Petrik, 44, knows the program better than anyone and was an assistant coach for five seasons before succeeding Andy Stewart. When the Perth Wildcats purchased the Lynx, Petrik was already on the scene having served as a development coach under the highly successful and respected Rob Beveridge and Trevor Gleeson.

He honed his craft by coaching Western Australian Basketball League teams, making an impact in the state league, now known as NBL1, and taking the WA women to an unprecedented silver medal at the under-20 national championships, runner up to a Victorian team stacked with Australian junior representatives.

Unorthodox, free-flowing, run-and-gun, all-out offence -- many terms have been bandied around to describe Petrik and Perth's style.

Lynx coach Ryan Petrik. Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

And while it's catapulted the Lynx into two Grand Finals, that they've ultimately fell short in, he has built teams that play exciting, high scoring, watchable basketball. The kind of highlights social media eats for breakfast.

"I always want to be, I don't know if cutting edge is the right word, but at the front of what the hottest new thing is," Petrik said.

"We change how we play every single season, we never copy and paste anything."

Lynx guard Alex Ciabattoni has been along for the ride from when Petrik assisted Stewart. This is her fifth season playing for him.

"The biggest thing with Ryan is the unseen hours. Some of us watch basketball as fans, he's watching it to study it and the trends," she said.

"If the NBA has it, Ryan will make sure he not only learns it but how to beat it. He'd spend countless hours not only watching our film and WNBL but NBA and Euro League."

There's also been growth. As a coach and person. His family, with wife Chelsea, has expanded with daughters Jayda and Brooklyn arriving during his Perth tenure.

"How he's handled and embraced different personalities and got everyone to perform has been one of Ryan's strengths," Ciabattoni said.

"In a way, if you look at our team it's almost like a bunch of misfits that weren't necessarily thriving at clubs. We've had top WNBA draft picks come here because he creates an environment where you want to play for him and win for him, as much as for the Lynx."

Chinese star Han Xu has been a towering presence for Perth this season and is the latest in a cavalcade of big-name imports.

First it was former No.1 WNBA draft pick Jackie Young and Marina Mabrey in 2021-22. Then Aari McDonald followed in 2023-24 in what would be eventuate in another Grand Final campaign.

The 2021 No. 3 WNBA draft pick rates Petrik highly.

"Ryan's a players' coach and he instils confidence in his players. The fast-paced tempo and the freedom he gave us allowed myself and my teammates to flourish in his system," McDonald explained.

"What stood out to me amongst all of the coaches I had was his demeanour. Ryan is a reserved guy, but during my time in Perth you can tell that he was making an effort to get to know us and build that trust and be personable. Compared to other coaches, Ryan is an analytic guy and allows those numbers to dictate his system and schemes on both ends of the floor.

"He definitely knows his stuff and I'm so proud of him."

When he's not quoting Moneyball or citing scenes from the 2011 sports film, Petrik is scouring the NBA where he draws inspiration from plays to culture.

"I'm a massive fan of Steve Kerr (Golden State coach) and the word joy overhangs the entire Warriors program. I want our program to be fun," he said.

"When I first got into coaching my mentor back then was very much like that 1990s college coach -- that hard ass that yells and screams. It was all I knew so I'd go back to juniors and yell and scream but it wasn't me at all. The class clown or comedian was kind of my thing, I couldn't be the bad guy.

"It's more about what makes it fun for the players. As soon as they start thinking it's a 9-5 job and 'Urgh, I've got to go to basketball today, this is going to suck' then we're going to suck and underperform.

"So, that's probably been the biggest part -- can we make the environment super joyful, super enjoyable to be around? Then while it's fun we think we'll overachieve and can we be doing cutting-edge stuff that no one else is doing or seen yet."

If Petrik and Perth can topple methodical, hardened, proven winners Townsville they will experience the kind of elation the club has only experienced once -- championship joy.

After all, it's a system he's been building since the '90s.