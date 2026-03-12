NBL finals takeaways: Brilliant Bryce, Kings' Kendric adjustment, Perth's injury concern

Open Extended Reactions

What a week of playoff action in the NBL. Seriously, the opening games of each semifinals series provided for some highly entertaining basketball, and good reason to think we might see each go to deciders.

Game 1 of the Adelaide 36ers vs. South East Melbourne Phoenix series saw the reigning league MVP put on a vintage performance, electrifying the home crowd with stretches of elite shot-making. Bryce Cotton was at his very best, lifting the 36ers to a 1-0 lead as the series now heads to Melbourne for Game 2.

In Sydney the following day -- with the Kings and Perth Wildcats facing off -- we saw a matchup that was tighter than most would've anticipated, with an incredible 56 lead changes and the result coming down to the final seconds.

"It doesn't get better than that," Kings head coach Brian Goorjian said after his team's win. "It really doesn't."

From incredible performances, game-altering adjustments, and injury concerns, here are our takeaways from each series opener, ahead of both Game 2s on Saturday.

Adelaide 36ers 104 - 97 South East Melbourne Phoenix (Adelaide leads series 1-0)

Brilliant Bryce

Cotton said he was in a 'flow state'.

That's easy to believe. Cotton's first bucket against the Phoenix in Game 1 was an open reverse layup, and that was all he needed to see drop in order to start feeling some rhythm. It was the first of 12 straight 36ers points in the first quarter for Cotton, which included everything from contested step-back threes, floaters off back-cuts, and one-on-one brilliance getting to his spots in the mid-range.

Cotton had a handful of mini-heaters in Tuesday's game, putting together one of the best playoff performances of his NBL career: 42 points and five assists, shooting 17-of-25 from the field, including 6-of-11 from beyond the three-point line.

"That's what great players do," 36ers head coach Mike Wells said.

"He does it all the time. We're fortunate he's here playing in a blue uniform. That's why he's the MVP. It's why he's done what he's done in this league; he led us the entire time, on both sides of the ball, and in the huddles."

The Phoenix had difficulty containing Cotton. The initial matchup was Wes Iwundu, but he found trouble guarding the point of attack over the entire game, while the other matchups weren't able to keep Cotton in front as consistently as Phoenix head coach Josh King would've liked.

"I was just in flow state," Cotton said. "I really wasn't worried about what I was on, or not. I just wanted to make sure my intent was right throughout the game, making the right reads, and not second guessing what I did, whether it was a good play or bad play. It's just wanting to win. It led me to play and take whatever the defence gave me."

Ultimately, King settled on Ian Clark as a matchup for Cotton. And, to be fair, he did a reasonable job on the six-time and reigning MVP, but he's still not the optimal matchup; there's now a question of whether Phoenix, who have shown glimpses of having an elite team defence, have that guy.

"Some of them were tough," King said of Cotton's looks throughout the game.

"I think we let him get going in the first... He made some tough ones. We knew he was going to do that. He had an unbelievable game."

Cotton had 15 days of rest prior to this game, and it clearly looked that way. He now gets four days off before Game 2 of this series; let's see if that's enough rest for Cotton to, once again, carry a large portion of his team's offensive load.

Adelaide's many contributors in Game 1

The good sign for the 36ers after Game 1 was that it wasn't Cotton creating everything on the offensive end. Yes, he was sensational, but a lot of players had their moments.

Zylan Cheatham played with an increased level of force in the second half, which changed the game; Nick Rakocevic had 14 points and 10 rebounds off the bench, which included six offensive boards and a series of crucial put-backs; Dejan Vasiljevic added some extra creation in the fourth quarter, finishing with 17 points; Flynn Cameron and Isaac Humphries both acted as settling pieces on both ends of the floor.

Then, there's Matt Kenyon, who made a substantial impact, particularly in the second quarter, where he was able to use his defensive playmaking skillset to facilitate the 36ers' little-used running game.

Adelaide had a host of contributors against the Phoenix. Photo by Sarah Reed/Getty Images

"The things that he did, defensively, the way he changes the game," Cotton said of Kenyon.

"I told him, some of his defensive stops, steals, deflections, led to transition points for us. He's a guy that was probably the unsung hero for me tonight."

Adelaide even threw in a half court press that we haven't seen before; which, at the very least, delayed the Phoenix getting into their offence.

It's easy to fall into the trap of Cotton purely carrying the 36ers to victory in Game 1; and while he was obviously outstanding, the team did a lot of things well against a Phoenix team that had their number over the back half of the regular season.

What to like about the Phoenix

While the 36ers got the win in Game 1, the Phoenix won't go into their home game on Saturday feeling too bad about their overall process.

There's an argument that they got reasonable looks all game long that didn't fall -- the Phoenix had 13 more field goal attempts, but shot just 12-of-43 from beyond the three-point line -- and dominated the offensive glass, particularly in the third quarter.

10 of the Phoenix's 21 O-boards came in the third period, led by John Brown III -- who, we're told, is healthy entering Game 2 despite a slip late in the series opener -- but they weren't able to ultimately execute at the rate they would've liked to on the offensive end.

"I thought some of our shot selection wasn't as good, but I thought we had some go in-and-out that were good looks," King said.

"I thought it was a pretty good, well-played game. Bryce had a great game for them, and they had some guys step up and make some big plays late -- Rakocevic around the basket -- but I can't say we didn't follow the game plan.

"If you'd have told me before the game that we'd have 21 offensive rebounds, I'd tell you we have a pretty good chance to win the game."

Nathan Sobey and Ian Clark combined for 13-of-41 from the field, including 4-of-21 3PT, so one would expect a refinement of that shot selection, while potentially getting Angus Glover -- who was 4-of-6 from downtown -- more involved offensively.

Sydney Kings 105 - 104 Perth Wildcats (Sydney leads series 1-0)

To timeout or not to timeout?

The scene is as follows. The Kings lead the Wildcats 105-104, with just under 12 seconds to play in the series opener. It's Wildcats ball, under their own basket, and the team has one timeout remaining.

Sound familiar?

It's a situation the team had been in multiple times over the regular season, and head coach John Rillie has often been reluctant to call a timeout in those circumstances. The two notable times this situation occurred during the regular season, the Wildcats didn't get a score and lost those games.

In Wednesday's series opener, Rillie stuck with his philosophy, choosing not to call a timeout. Kristian Doolittle missed a pull-up jumper in the midrange, and the Wildcats missed a series of tip-ins. The buzzer sounded; Kings win 105-104.

There are arguments on both sides. There's value in pushing the ball up against a team on its heels and not allowing a timeout to draw up how they'll be situated defensively, while not calling a timeout also removes the risk of having to inbound the ball once it's advanced.

On the flip-side, a timeout would allow Rillie to draw up a set for the final play, put on the personnel that's optimal for that set, while also giving his players some rest. There's also the matter of the Wildcats not achieving good outcomes from not calling timeouts during these situations in games over the regular season, so it would make some sense to adjust the philosophy so not to experience those bad outcomes again.

Rillie defended not calling a timeout in that instance.

"You can look through many times where it was Doolittle and Jo [Lual-Acuil Jr.] in the middle of the floor... In moments like that, the team that's the most patient and controlling their emotions; I thought Jo did a great job getting on the glass," Rillie said. "He tips that in, everyone goes 'what a great play'. We got some good looks in that moment."

Kings head coach Brian Goorjian also defended Rillie's decision, when asked after the game.

"I'm with John," Goorjian, a seven-time NBL Coach of the Year, said.

"I don't have anything that great or exciting for him with 11 seconds left; we're gonna end up running a middle pick and roll or a step-up for KD. There's 11 seconds left; it's not two, it's not three... we're scripted, and I think, if there's 11 seconds left, I don't wanna call a timeout and bring it in and try to get it in... national team, whatever, I'm very much that way. If it's under six, under seven, I [want] the ball from the side."

Guarding Kendric, and the Kings' half-time adjustment

The Wildcats clearly entered Game 1 of their series against the Kings with one thing in mind: keep the ball out of Kendric Davis' hands.

Early on, we saw the Wildcats' guards -- led by Ben Henshall -- effectively hug Davis off the ball, while making it difficult for him to retrieve it on the second side. The Wildcats had issues guarding Davis over the regular season, so it made sense for them to make a concerted effort to limit his opportunities by throwing extra bodies at him. In the first half, the Kings had difficulty getting the ball back into Davis' hands in the half-court once he gave it up, with the MVP runner-up production largely coming from attack in transition or semi-transition. Davis was able to get to the line at times, but his first field goal of the game came with 29 seconds to play in the second quarter, in a late flurry that saw him hit a three, followed by an and-one layup after a steal.

All things considered, and aside from that surge to end the half, the Wildcats succeeded in their scout of Davis, limiting the Kings' import point guard by keeping the ball out of his hands.

the Wildcats tried to make life tough for Kendric Davis. Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Then, the Kings adjusted. Davis would primarily start possessions off the ball, and Matthew Dellavedova was inserted to make sure the ball saw his fellow guard's hands in advantageous situations.

"I thought it fell in my box, more than his," Goorjian said.

"I thought it was bothersome that he wasn't getting touches. When I started the group I started, my secondary ball-carrier was Xavier [Cooks], and the ball didn't get back in [Kendric's] hand. When I brought Delly in, it got him un-trapped... I think we got to the end of the game and had the right guy setting the on-ball for him; off the ball, we got the ball back to him. We worked it out.

"I think getting him off the ball, and putting Delly at the one; running some simple, basic picks. We picked and we got him the ball, and we had good spacing after that. We had some nice firepower around it."

Davis would do a lot of his initial work off the ball, but was able to use his elite on-ball creation skillset to attack with more rhythm and force when Dellavedova fed him. The adjustment from the Kings bent the Wildcats' defence, allowing Davis to attack gaps in order to draw contact and get to the line, show off an improved catch-and-shoot three-ball, and find open teammates.

"He came off some of their actions with great momentum," Rillie said of Davis. "We weren't able to disrupt his route... He was stepping into those threes with a nice rhythm. When he gets to the line like he does; any player that gets to the line, your confidence just grows."

For as well as the Wildcats guarded Davis to start the game, he would finish with 35 points and six assists, shooting 10-of-15 from the field, five-of-seven from downtown, and 10-of-13 from the free throw line.

'A level of disappointment': John Rillie talks officiating

Early in Rillie's post-game press conference, he, unprompted, brought up some concerns with officiating; notably, a conversation he sought that didn't end up taking place.

"Where there's a level of disappointment... we've all watched the playoffs, right? Each game gets reffed a little differently," Rillie said.

"I tried to reach out to the league on Monday and couldn't get a return call. I'm trying to be professional here, right. I wanted to understand, and, I kid you not -- they call JLA for a hooking foul -- if that's a foul, there has to be that consistency throughout the game. And that wasn't there. That's all I wanna know: how we're gonna be officiated."

The NBL's head of referees, Scott Butler, regularly takes calls from head coaches over the course of the season. ESPN understands that Wildcats general manager Danny Mills spoke with Butler and league COO Vince Crivelli on Thursday -- the day after Wednesday's Game 1 -- and the team was offered an apology.

Rillie continued by asking the room of media personnel: "Kendric, how many fouls did he draw?"

The answer was 12. He continued: "How many did [Kristian] Doolittle? Five."

Rillie went silent, as if to put an emphasis on the point he made.

Doolittle had an extremely impressive game, finishing with 31 points, six rebounds, and four assists, but only went to the line four times. Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. had 19 points and 12 rebounds of his own, and was one-of-two from the charity stripe.

All eyes on Dylan Windler's injury status

Dylan Windler was a difference-maker for the Wildcats, finishing with 17 points, while shooting five-of-eight from downtown; and that included some clutch shot-making down the stretch.

In the Wildcats' final possession of the game, though, Windler appeared to hurt himself while chasing an offensive rebound. He fell to the floor and immediately kicked off his shoe, writhing in pain before being helped off the floor.

It was known Windler entered the game dealing with an ongoing plantar fascia issue.

"He's been managing that really well over the last x amount of time," Rillie said post-game. "In a game like that, someone's gonna be really banged up. Hopefully it's not too bad... Hopefully he'll be able to get back for Saturday."

After the game, Windler walked out of Qudos Bank Arena with his arms around a pair of Wildcats staffers. He had difficulty putting weight on his left foot.