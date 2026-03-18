WCQ Takeaways: Flawless campaign has Opals looking good ahead of FIBA World Cup

Open Extended Reactions

The Opals took another step in their bid for FIBA World Cup glory, two decades after winning Australia's first senior gold basketball medal, producing a flawless Qualifying Tournament campaign.

Having already qualified for September's World Cup in Germany, there was no pressure on Australia in Türkiye but the Opals swept their group 5-0 and spent rare time together as a program as coach Sandy Brondello worked through different combinations.

With Brondello and several Australian players set to participate in the 2026 WNBA season, this 10-day block in Istanbul would be the last time the full group is together until they reunite in Berlin.

Following bronze medals at the 2022 World Cup in Sydney and the 2024 Paris Olympics, a new cycle began last year with Australia winning the Asia Cup for the first time. With several retirements, the new-look squad is building nicely towards going two steps higher and reaching the top of the podium. A height only reached once at a major tournament, the 2006 World Cup in Brazil.

The only dampener from the tournament was a right knee injury to Ezi Magbegor. The dual Olympian experienced discomfort against Hungary on Saturday night and didn't suit up in Australia's final two fixtures. Further investigations will reveal the extent of the injury and whether the 26-year-old will be sidelined in what's a massive calendar year of hoops with WNBA then the World Cup.

Team Balanced

The Australian team for Türkiye consisted of seven players from last year's Asia Cup win plus Magbegor, Alanna Smith, Sami Whitcomb, Steph Talbot and Jade Melbourne who were playing in the WNBA season at the time.

The line-up for the first game against Argentina, and what appeared to be the preferred starting group, was Ally Wilson, Whitcomb, Talbot, Smith and Magbegor.

Brondello's eyes must light up when she looks down the bench, for it is so deep and talented.

Jade Melbourne and Steph Reid bring variety to the point guard role, triple Olympian Cayla George adds instant experience, impact and a happy knack of massive threes at the level, Isobel Borlase can quickly get to work on the offensive end, highlighted by her game-high 19 points in game one, Zitina Aokuso has size and physicality with Alex Fowler, Asia Cup MVP on national debut last year, gaining more important experience at the level.

This group has balance, length and athleticism, a wealth of experience and new faces who have reinvigorated the program, great defenders and a ton of scoring power.

Super Sami

What a week and a bit for Sami Whitcomb.

On the eve of the tournament, she was unveiled as captain of the Opals and come the final day in Istanbul the 37-year-old guard was crowned MVP for a campaign which also netted her All-Star Five status.

Whitcomb led her country in points made, minutes played and steals averaging 13.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.2 steals across Australia's five wins.

In tight games, like Australia's final win over Canada, she oozed composure at both ends of the floor, made big shots and great decisions and was a calming influence on her team mates. These leadership qualities have been evident for a long time and as far back as 2021 when she captained a young and experienced team to a bronze medal at the FIBA Asia Cup.

Born and bred in the US, Whitcomb came to Australia when a contract when bust in Europe well over a decade ago. She played state league in WA and worked in a fish and chip shop, earned an opportunity with Perth in the WNBL and her game, output and professionalism catapulted her into the WNBA and the national team.

The latest Opals captain boasts one of the best tale's yet.

Sami Whitcomb in action for the Opals against Canada. Milad Payami/FIBA via Getty Images

A+ for Ally

Much interest heading into the tournament surrounded the starting point guard position and who would establish themselves in the position: Steph Reid or Jade Melbourne.

But it was 2024 Paris Olympian, in the 3x3 format of the game, Ally Wilson who leapfrogged them and gave herself ascendancy in what could be viewed as an audition process.

In a surprise move, Brondello started Wilson in the opening game against Argentina and with her length, athleticism, great passing and tendency to light up from the arc added a different dimension to the starting line-up. When she came off the bench in other games she was influential.

Wilson has now represented the Opals twice at FIBA level, Asia Cup and this qualifying tournament, but her plethora of experience at international level playing for the Gangurrus in various competitions including Commonwealth and Olympic games is vital and another impressive string to her bow.