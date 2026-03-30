'Natural fit': Geelong sign WNBL championship-winning coach

Amy Atwell hits a long-range three to end the first quarter for the Perth Lynx. (0:13)

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Three-time WNBL championship-winning coach Cheryl Chambers has emerged from her league hiatus to ink a two-year deal with the Geelong Venom.

Chambers will take over Geelong ahead of next season as the Venom look to make finals for the first time since moving from Melbourne before the 2024-25 campaign.

She replaces outgoing coach Chris Lucas after the veteran mentor decided in December not to renew his contract.

With only one player contracted to stay on ahead of free agency, the move is sure to attract top talent because Chambers won the league in 2017 with the Sydney Flames and in 2020 and 2024 with the Southside Flyers.

Along with more than 300 games of experience, Chambers has also claimed three WNBL Coach of the Year gongs.

Chambers will take over Geelong ahead of next season as the Venom look to make finals for the first time since moving from Melbourne before the 2024-25 campaign. Kelly Defina/Getty Images

She left the competition after claiming the 2024 championship with the Flyers.

In the meantime, she continued in her role as Opals assistant coach, helping Australia to a bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Geelong United chief executive Mark Neeld said Chambers' appointment represented a significant step forward for the Venom.

"Cheryl is one of the most respected and accomplished coaches in Australian basketball, so to have her join Geelong Venom is a significant moment for our program," Neeld said.

"From our very first conversations, it was clear that Cheryl's vision for the program aligns strongly with where we want to take the Venom.

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"She is passionate about developing talent, creating a high-performance environment, and building a culture that our players and community can be proud of. That alignment makes Cheryl a natural fit."

Venom board member Michelle Gerdtz said there is a sense of optimism around the club heading into next season.

"Cheryl will bring clarity, structure and energy to the program, and we're excited for our players, members and fans to see that come to life," she said.

Elsewhere, the Bendigo Spirit continued their signing blitz, with guard Georgia Booth inking a one-year deal, having averaged 3.6 points, two rebounds and 0.7 assists per game across her 25 appearances last season.

Booth's re-signing follows league MVP Isobel Borlase and young gun Olivia Pollerd, who also struck deals with the club ahead of the free-agency period.