As it happened: Sydney Kings crowned NBL champions

The Sydney Kings have claimed an historic victory in Game 5 of the NBL Championship series. ESPN's Olgun Uluc spoke with the winning side in their celebrations. (3:55)

Sydney are Kings of the NBL for 2026 (3:55)

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The Sydney Kings have won their sixth NBL title with a dramatic 113-101 overtime defeat of the Adelaide 36ers in the decisive fifth game of the championship series at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena.

Superstar Kings guard Kendric Davis shone with 35 points and 14 assists in front of an all-time NBL record crowd of 18,589 fans on Easter Sunday.

Bryce Cotton led the 36ers with 35 points of his own in the final chapter of his fiery tit-for-tat with rival point guard Davis that had defined the gripping series.

The win marks the Kings' first championship since their legendary former coach Brian Goorjian returned with a mandate to revitalise the glamour club last season.