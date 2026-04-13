Landmark moment for Aussies in the WNBA

From multimillion-dollar paydays to long-earned opportunities, it's been a game-changing 48 hours for Australia's women's basketballers.

Established WNBA players Alanna Smith, Ezi Magbegor and Sami Whitcomb are the major beneficiaries of the league's new and biggest-ever collective bargaining agreement.

A championship series runner-up and 2025 Defensive Player of the Year with Minnesota Lynx, Smith has joined the Dallas Wings on a three-year super max contract. Also, on a super max deal, Magbegor, a four-time All-WNBA defender, is gearing up for a seventh campaign with Seattle.

After a stunning 2025 with Phoenix, Whitcomb has re-committed to the Mercury on a fully guaranteed two-year contract.

The 37-year-old guard says a frenetic free agency period had her unsure about where she'd play but is thrilled to return to the desert.

"I feel grateful to still be in the league and on a team but to be on a team now after the players fought so hard for this (CBA) and to get a chance to reap the benefits is incredibly special and unbelievable," she told ESPN.

The 37-year-old guard says a frenetic free agency period had her unsure about where she'd play but is thrilled to return to the desert. Naeime Mastizade/FIBA via Getty Images

"I'm so grateful our executive committee worked so hard, the players stayed together, believed in what we were fighting for, the product and the players and backed ourselves.

"In 2017, when I signed my first WNBA contract with Seattle it was about trying to get through the season without being cut. There wasn't the expectation of having this longevity. My rookie contact then to what the new CBA is now shows how far we've come.

"A contract like this does set up my family and can give us security moving forward which is incredible."

The extension provides stability for Whitcomb as well as her young family who are based in Perth but will spend time in Phoenix during the season.

Rising stars Isobel Borlase, 21, and Nyadiew Puoch, 20, have signed rookie-scale contracts and will begin their careers in the United States two years after their draft day. While the WNBA journeys of Kristy Wallace (Toronto Tempo) and Chloe Bibby (Portland Fire) are set to continue at the newest expansion teams.