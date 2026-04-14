NBL salary cap rises 7% after five teams overspend

The Sydney Kings have claimed an historic victory in Game 5 of the NBL Championship series. ESPN's Olgun Uluc spoke with the winning side in their celebrations. (3:55)

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The salary cap for the 2026-27 NBL season has risen to $2,167,358.92 ahead of the opening of the league's free agency period on Friday, sources told ESPN.

The new figure is a 7% rise from last season's salary cap, which is the maximum it was able to increase according to rules set in the league's Collective Bargaining Agreement.

The maximum increase comes as a result of teams spending at a higher rate over the previous season, with this new salary cap rising to reflect that. The previous season's salary cap was set at $2,025,569.08; five teams exceeded that number, sources said, while the other five remained under.

The NBL's free agency period ahead of the 2026-27 season begins on Friday, April 17 at 9am (AEST). Up until that time, teams have been permitted to pick up options and re-sign players.

Teams across the NBL have been informed of all salary cap figures for the upcoming season, which have been obtained by ESPN.

The salary floor has also risen by 7%, and is set at $1,950,642.53. This is the minimum each team must spend on its playing roster going into the season.

A team's first marquee player will now hit the cap at $267,560.09, while a second will be a $356,748.34 cap hit. A third marquee's cap hit is set at $445,935.03, and a fourth is $535,121.73. A marquee designation can only be applied to an Australian or Kiwi player, and allows a team to pay the athlete a significant amount while the contract hits the cap at a lower, fixed figure. NBL teams are permitted to suit up a combined four imports and marquee players.

The new minimum salary has been set at $82,948.37, while the minimum salary for the 2027-28 season is $88,754.76. Establishing the minimum salary figure for the following season is helpful for teams when negotiating multi-year deals.

The NBL is riding high after a stellar Finals Series, eventually won by the Sydney Kings Sarah Reed/Getty Images

The Five-Player Salary Maximum has been set at $780,257.01; the five lowest-paid players on each NBL team must have a combined value of that figure or lower.

The minimum salary for a development player has been set at $24,070.33.

2026-27 NBL Salary Cap Figures (obtained by ESPN)

Salary Cap - $2,167,358.92

Salary Floor - $1,950,642.53

Marquee 1 - $267,560.09 Marquee 2 - $356,748.34 Marquee 3 - $445,935.03 Marquee 4 - $535,121.73

5 Player Salary Maximum - $780,257.01 2026-27 Minimum Salary - $82,948.37 Development Player Minimum Salary - $24,070.33