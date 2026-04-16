Sources: 36ers, Vasiljevic progressing toward release

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The Adelaide 36ers and guard Dejan Vasiljevic are progressing toward a parting of ways, sources told ESPN.

Vasiljevic, 28, has been a member of the 36ers for the last three seasons - joining the franchise early in the 2023-24 NBL season - and had one year remaining on his contract, but his tenure in Adelaide is set to come to an abrupt end, with the two parties moving toward a mutual release. He will now become a free agent.

From a 36ers point of view, the release gives the team more roster flexibility as they continue to build around six-time MVP Bryce Cotton.

Vasiljevic's representation has already begun the process of engaging with other NBL teams, sources said.

Dejan Vasiljevic of the Adelaide 36ers drives to the basket against the Sydney Kings. Sarah Reed/Getty Images

Prior to his time in Adelaide, Vasiljevic spent three seasons with the Sydney Kings, winning two NBL championships.

While Vasiljevic stepped into a primary role upon arrival in Adelaide in 2023, he was relegated to the bench early in the 2025-26 NBL season. He averaged 10.9 points and 2.0 rebounds per game over the course of what would be his final season with the 36ers.

After progressing to Game 5 of the 2026 NBL Championship Series, the 36ers - led by general manager Matt Weston - have acted quickly in making roster alterations as the league's free agency period approaches on Friday. Import centre Nick Rakocevic officially put pen to paper on a new one-year deal to return to the 36ers, while the decision to part ways with Vasiljevic allows them to seek more size, athleticism, and defensive capacity alongside Cotton; that play-style has been a focus for Adelaide's front office in the early stages of free agency, sources said.

There's also a growing expectation that head coach Mike Wells - who just completed his second season with the 36ers, and has one year remaining on his contract - will remain at the helm for the franchise's 2026-27 campaign, sources said.

The 36ers have seven players contracted going into the free agency period: Cotton, Rakocevic, Isaac Humphries, Zylan Cheatham, Flynn Cameron, Isaac White, and Ben Griscti.