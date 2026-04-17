Keely Froling unveiled as Tasmania Jewels' first signing

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Two-time WNBL champion Keely Froling has her sights set on winning a third title with the league's newest club, the Tasmania Jewels.

The dual FIBA Asia Cup medallist will be unveiled as the Jewels first rostered player and the 30-year-old is ready to help lead her new team to success.

"We're not just going to build, we're here to win and I love that's what the club's about," she told ESPN.

"We're following the path that the Jack Jumpers blazed in terms of success and the engagement with community and we're going to be really competitive in year one and I love that because I'm competitive.

"It's so exciting. To have a great group around me, have fun, play some really good basketball and hopefully get a lot of wins is what I'm most excited about."

A Townsville product and member of one of Australian basketball's most iconic and successful families, her parents Jenny and Shane played in the WNBL and NBL respectively and siblings Alicia, Sam and Harry all currently play in the leagues, Froling reunites with Jewels coach Claudia Brassard who she's known since she was a teen.