Sources: 36ers swoop for Kuol in busy start to NBL Free Agency

The first day of the 2026 NBL Free Agency period opened with a bang, and no team made more early noise than the Adelaide 36ers.

Fresh off a Championship Series appearance, the 36ers were the first to make multiple major moves in the first few hours of free agency. It began with the team moving toward a parting of ways with guard Dejan Vasiljevic, freeing up another roster spot as they eye long, athletic wing players to surround six-time MVP Bryce Cotton.

The first player the 36ers came to an agreement on a contract with was Bul Kuol, sources told ESPN, with the three-and-D wing coming off an NBL Championship with the Sydney Kings; now, he heads to Adelaide on a two-year deal.

It comes as the 36ers have made it clear behind the scenes that head coach Mike Wells will remain in his position going into the 2026-27 NBL season, putting to bed the speculation that the team may move on from the American.

Kuol has long been one of the most effective defenders on Cotton over the years, but now joins forces with the reigning league MVP as the 36ers continue to add wing depth to their roster.

Kuol, 29, averaged 6.7 points and 4.2 rebounds per game for the Kings over the 2025-26 NBL season - shooting 44.0% from beyond the three-point line - but suffered a torn ACL in January that ruled him out for the remainder of the team's championship campaign. The expectation is Kuol will be available to return to action in late November, sources said.

Bul Kuol will depart the Sydney Kings and join Adelaide 36ers, sources have told ESPN Paul Kane/Getty Images

With the addition of Kuol, the 36ers have eight players contracted: Cotton, Kuol, Nick Rakocevic, Isaac Humphries, Zylan Cheatham, Flynn Cameron, Isaac White, and Ben Griscti.

Over in Sydney, forward Keli Leaupepe signed a new two-year deal to remain with the Kings, sources said; the team showing faith in the 25-year-old, who missed the entirety of this past season with an ACL injury.

Out west, Jesse Wagstaff agreed to a one-year deal to return for his 18th season with the Perth Wildcats, sources said, while Sam McDaniel signed a new two-year deal to remain with the Brisbane Bullets.