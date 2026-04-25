Sources: Joe Ingles plans to join Melbourne United following NBA playoffs

Joe Ingles -- a five-time Olympian and 12-year NBA veteran -- plans to join Melbourne United ahead of the 2026-27 NBL season, multiple sources told ESPN.

Ingles is currently in the midst of an NBA playoffs campaign with the Minnesota Timberwolves; once his season is complete, there's an expectation that the 38-year-old will finalise a deal with United in Australia's NBL.

One of Australia's longest-serving NBA players, Ingles has long harboured a desire to finish his career in the NBL, with both Melbourne-based teams - United and the South East Melbourne Phoenix -- of interest to him, sources said. Ingles began his professional career in the NBL with the now-defunct South Dragons in 2006.

Joe Ingles -- a five-time Olympian and 12-year NBA veteran -- plans to join Melbourne United ahead of the 2026-27 NBL season, multiple sources told ESPN. Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune via Getty Images

"The club is in contact with Joe and we'd love to sign him to a contract if the opportunity presents itself following the completion of the NBA season," a United spokesperson told ESPN.

More to come.