Jackson named as WNBL leader in league shake-up

Australian basketball legend Lauren Jackson has been tasked with helping the WNBL evolve, after the league announced new leadership appointments as it undergoes a restructure.

After a first season under the Wollemi Capital Group Syndicate and Larry Kestelman's NBL, the league announced on April 2 it was changing its operations at the top.

The competition has experienced growth since Basketball Australia relinquished its licence last year, securing a new broadcast deal, collective bargaining agreement, and an upsurge across its fan base and viewership.

But the restructure meant chief executive Jennie Sager was made redundant. She had previously taken to social media to say the move was "genuinely disappointing", as reports emerged that the WNBL was haemorrhaging money.

The competition has pushed ahead with its restructure and announced on Wednesday that Jackson and NBL administrator Justin Nelson would be taking the reins of the league ahead of the next season.

Australian basketball legend Lauren Jackson has been tasked with helping the WNBL evolve, after the league announced new leadership appointments as it undergoes a restructure. Marcin Golba/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Jackson, a five-time Olympian and seven-time WNBL champion who was a part-time special adviser to the league's new owners, will become chief strategy and basketball partnerships officer, leading the competition's strategy for growth.

"I live and breathe basketball, and I'm excited to give back to the WNBL that has shaped my life and identifies and accelerates talent," Jackson said.

"We have the best talent in the world, and being a part of developing this talent and taking this league to the next level is something I'm incredibly proud of.

"I've built my professional off-court career through connecting people and creating opportunities for partners in our ecosystem."

Nelson will oversee the running of the league and operational delivery for fans, players, commercial partners and clubs as the Tasmania Jewels prepare to enter the competition this year.

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He most recently worked with the NBL as chief clubs officer, and also has a background in media with Sky New Zealand.

"The WNBL is an incredibly special and thriving league that is really on the cusp of exploding," Nelson said.

"It's a privilege to work with Lauren again, we go way back, and she's an absolute icon and inspiration for young girls and boys across this country.

"We're hungry to raise the bar and smash our goal of creating a world-class league right here in Australia."