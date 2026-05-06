NBL: Mike Wells departs Adelaide 36ers

Mike Wells has stepped down as head coach of the Adelaide 36ers only weeks after guiding the franchise to the NBL Championship Series, the team announced on Wednesday.

The American just completed his second season with the 36ers, falling just short of a title after losing Game 5 of the 2026 NBL Championship Series, and had recently signed an extension with the team through the 2027-28 season.

Wells, however, cited wanting to be closer to his family in Utah as the primary reason why he chose to step down from his position.

"I'm incredibly proud of what we've built in Adelaide over the past two seasons," Wells said.

"The players, staff and fans have made my family and me welcome. Adelaide is a special place, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to have been part of the 36ers.

"But having spent some time back home in Utah with my sons, seeing my dad who is getting older, realising I have been away from family for much of the past three decades, I know the decision to step down to be with my family is right."

This development came as a surprise to many within the 36ers franchise, sources told ESPN; the team had made it adamant to players and staff internally that they were entering the 2026-27 NBL season with Wells at the helm.

The 36ers say they will immediately commence the search for a new head coach.

"Mike and I have developed a very strong relationship over a relatively short period of time, so this is a decision I receive with genuine sadness," 36ers Executive Chairman Grant Kelley said.

"He is not only an outstanding coach, but a person of great character who has made a significant impact on our club, our players and the broader basketball community in South Australia.

"While we would have loved Mike to continue leading the program, we completely understand and respect his decision to prioritise his family. On behalf of the Adelaide 36ers, I want to sincerely thank Mike, his wife Kerri and their sons for everything they have given to this club and to basketball in this state."

Under Wells, the 36ers were able to recruit Bryce Cotton to the franchise, with the guard winning his sixth league MVP last season. The 36ers finished last season with a 23-10 record, which was good for No. 2 on the NBL ladder. Cotton was named to the All-NBL First Team, while import forward Zylan Cheatham was named to the All-NBL Second Team.