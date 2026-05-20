'Dream come true': teen star Sitaya Fagan to make Opals debut

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Sitaya Fagan, one of Australian basketball's biggest and brightest young stars, will make her Opals debut in Melbourne this July.

The 18-year-old, who has compiled a dazzling resume bursting with junior international accolades, begins her senior career in the green and gold in her hometown when Australia play China.

The July 7 and 9 fixtures at John Cain Arena will serve as preparation ahead of September's FIBA Women's World Cup in Germany in September.

Fagan told ESPN her long-time dream had been realised quicker than expected.

"I can't believe it. I always thought maybe in a couple of years, in my mid 20's I might get an opportunity, but getting one at 18 is amazing," she said.

"Putting on the uniform today was surreal. I've represented Australia at junior level six or seven times but this is just a completely different feel, it's the next level, up.

"It's always been a goal of mine to play for the Opals and it's a dream come true as a young Australian."

Highly-touted young star Sitaya Fagan will make her Opals debut in July against China. Cameron Browne/NBAE via Getty Images

The 193cm forward, who has length and athleticism with defensive prowess and a high IQ, received 27 NCAA Division I scholarship offers, a record for an Aussie female player, and landed on the USC Trojans.

She will make her much-anticipated college basketball debut for the Los Angeles outfit later this year.

"I moved (to the US) in January and have been going to school, I'm now back home on a break. It's an amazing program, it's really helped me with confidence," Fagan said.

"The basketball program is phenomenal and I'm very excited to play next season."

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Fagan is the exciting next generation of Opals and, alongside at least one other young college star, gets her opportunity in July with 11 Aussies competing in the current WNBA season.

Anneli Maley and Chloe Bibby, waived by Phoenix Mercury in recent weeks, could suit up in Melbourne pending their immediate WNBA futures while 2025 Asia Cup gold medallists Steph Reid, Cayla George, Zitina Aokuso, Issie Bourne, Courtney Woods and Abbey Ellis are all currently in Australia and available for selection.

China will arrive in Australia with a young star of its own - 18-year-old centre Zhang Ziyu who measures in at a towering 220cm.