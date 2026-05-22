'It's exciting': NBL master coach joins Adelaide 36ers

Renowned NBL championship winner Trevor Gleeson has been appointed coach of the Adelaide 36ers.

Gleeson, who coached the Perth Wildcats to five titles, has taken a three-year contract to replace Mike Wells, who stepped down earlier this month.

Gleeson will reunite with star guard Bryce Cotton at the 36ers, who were beaten by the Sydney Kings in game five of the recent NBL grand-final series.

"I've been watching from afar and with the team and where it's headed, it's an exciting time," Gleeson said in a statement on Friday.

"Adelaide's vision for the future and what it was looking for in a head coach really aligned with my principles and my experience.

"I'm excited and I am looking forward to the challenge of building the 36ers into a championship team.

Renowned NBL championship winner Trevor Gleeson has been appointed coach of the Adelaide 36ers. Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

"Obviously I've got strong ties with Bryce Cotton, so that's always incentive to have arguably the best player in NBL history."

Gleeson was chased for the role after Wells stepped down after two seasons at the helm to return to the U.S.

"Trevor is a coach of the highest calibre," 36ers' executive chairman Grant Kelley said.

"He is a proven winner, an outstanding leader, and someone who understands what it takes to build a championship program.

"This is an important appointment at a time when we have a roster built for success."

Gleeson won titles with the Wildcats in 2014, 2016, 2017, 2019 and 2020 and was the NBL's coach of the year in 2011 and 2021. He also coached Townsville and the Melbourne Tigers.

The 57-year-old also has NBA experience as an assistant coach with the Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks.

Gleeson, also a former assistant coach of Australia's men's team, returns to the NBL after coaching in the Japanese B League for the past two seasons.