NBL Blitz set for Bendigo ahead of the 2026-27 season

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The NBL Blitz is headed to regional Victoria, with the league's annual preseason tournament set to descend on Bendigo ahead of the 2026-27 season.

A total of 10 preseason games will be held over five days at Bendigo's Red Energy Arena -- from September 2-6-- with all NBL teams competing in what has become one of the most anticipated fixtures on the league's calendar. The action tips off with an opener between the Cairns Taipans and Perth Wildcats, with each day serving up a double-header of NBL exhibition basketball.

After being held in Canberra last year, the NBL Blitz is set to head to Bendigo for the 2026-27 season, with regional Victoria poised to host the league’s pre-season tournament for the first time. Photo by Matt King/Getty Images

The Blitz provides an opportunity for NBL teams to play multiple preseason games against one another ahead of the start of the regular season. It also acts as a hub for NBA personnel, who can travel to Australia to see all 10 teams in one location, with the tournament quietly growing into a notable date on the scouting calendar; front offices from around the league using the event in recent years to get an early look at the rising prospects competing in the NBL.