NBL Blitz set for Bendigo ahead of the 2026-27 season

The NBL Blitz is headed to regional Victoria, with the league's annual preseason tournament set to descend on Bendigo ahead of the 2026-27 season.
A total of 10 preseason games will be held over five days at Bendigo's Red Energy Arena -- from September 2-6-- with all NBL teams competing in what has become one of the most anticipated fixtures on the league's calendar. The action tips off with an opener between the Cairns Taipans and Perth Wildcats, with each day serving up a double-header of NBL exhibition basketball.
The Blitz provides an opportunity for NBL teams to play multiple preseason games against one another ahead of the start of the regular season. It also acts as a hub for NBA personnel, who can travel to Australia to see all 10 teams in one location, with the tournament quietly growing into a notable date on the scouting calendar; front offices from around the league using the event in recent years to get an early look at the rising prospects competing in the NBL.
"We're grateful to the Victorian Government and Visit Victoria for their continued support of the NBL and their commitment to bringing major sporting events to regional communities," NBL Group CEO David Stevenson said.
"The NBL has fans in every corner of Australia and New Zealand, and taking our game to places like Bendigo allows us to connect with those communities in a way that's really important to us.
"The Blitz is a fantastic way to bring our 10 teams together, showcase the very best of the NBL, and give fans from regional Victoria the opportunity to see more elite basketball.
Melbourne United played two sold out games in Bendigo - around 150km northwest of Melbourne - during the 2025-26 regular season and are set to play two more this coming season, while the Australian Boomers recently played in the region during a FIBA window.
"I know how important basketball is to my hometown, and bringing the NBL Blitz to Bendigo is a huge win for the region," Premier of Victoria and Member for Bendigo East Jacinta Allan said.
"Not only will this inspire young basketballers, it will bring more visitors to Bendigo's hotels, restaurants and cafes - boosting our visitor economy."
The winner of the NBL Blitz is awarded the Loggins-Bruton Cup -- the New Zealand Breakers won the event in 2025 -- while the Ray Borner Medal is given to the tournament's Most Valuable Player.
The Blitz will feature community activities, clinics, school visits, and fan engagement opportunities.
2026 NBL Blitz schedule (AEST)
Wednesday, September 2
Cairns Taipans vs Perth Wildcats - 5:30pm
Sydney Kings vs South East Melbourne Phoenix - 8:00pm
Thursday, September 3
Brisbane Bullets vs Tasmania JackJumpers - 5:30pm
Illawarra Hawks vs Adelaide 36ers - 8:00
Friday, September 4
New Zealand Breakers vs Sydney Kings - 5:30pm
Perth Wildcats vs Melbourne United - 8:00pm
Saturday, September 5
South East Melbourne Phoenix vs Brisbane Bullets - 5:30pm
Adelaide 36ers vs Cairns Taipans - 8:00pm
Sunday, September 6
Melbourne United vs Illawarra Hawks - 2:30pm
Tasmania JackJumpers vs New Zealand Breakers - 5:00pm