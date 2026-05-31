Perth flavour in Boomers team for next WC qualifiers

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There's a distinct and fitting Perth flavour to the 12-man Australian Boomers team for the next window of FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers.

It makes sense, considering Perth's RAC Arena is where the Boomers will next be in action to face Guam and the Philippines in early July, with an eye toward remaining undefeated in their World Cup qualifying campaign.

Six-time NBL MVP Bryce Cotton headlines the roster, having been announced as part of the group in early May. He's joined by a strong contingent of current and former Perth Wildcats players, including Keanu Pinder, Ben Henshall, and Elijah Pepper, while college standout Alex Condon (University of Florida) and Illawarra Hawks wing Wani Swaka Lo Buluk round out the Perth-raised players in the squad.

Boomers head coach Adam Caporn -- himself a Perth native -- will lead the group through this window, which will see Australia face Guam on July 3, before going head-to-head with the Philippines on July 6.

"Competing as a Boomer on Australian soil is always special and there's a real excitement around this group and the opportunity to play in Perth in front of such a passionate basketball community," Caporn said.

"As we continue building towards Qatar 2027, we've brought together a strong mix of experience, emerging talent and athletes earning their first opportunity with the Boomers, which makes this window particularly exciting.

Alex Condon. Photo by Carly Mackler/Getty Images

"The FIBA qualifiers are critically important for our program and we're approaching this camp and these games with great intent. We're looking to continue developing our systems, strengthen the connections within the group and represent Australia with pride and competitiveness."

Rounding out the roster are Sydney's Tyrese Proctor -- suiting up for the Boomers for the first time since being selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2025 NBA Draft -- veteran forwards Jack McVeigh and Mitch Creek, Tasmania JackJumpers teammates Taran Armstrong and Josh Bannan, and South East Melbourne Phoenix guard Angus Glover.

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With a spot in the next round already secured, Australia will carry their first-round results into the Second Round, where they'll face home-and-away matchups against three teams from the opposing group across three additional FIBA windows. The top three finishers -- and the best fourth-place team -- will punch their ticket to the 2027 FIBA World Cup, scheduled for August 27 to September 12, 2027 in Qatar.

"Every camp and game gives us an opportunity to build greater cohesion, establish habits and continue strengthening the identity we want the Boomers to represent," Caporn said. "We know Perth fans will bring incredible energy at RAC Arena and our group is excited for the chance to compete in front of them and represent Australia the right way."

Australian Boomers team for July window of FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers:

Taran Armstrong

Josh Bannan

Bryce Cotton

Alex Condon

Mitch Creek

Angus Glover

Ben Henshall

Jack McVeigh

Elijah Pepper

Keanu Pinder

Tyrese Proctor

Wani Swaka Lo Buluk