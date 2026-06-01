'Not here to mess around': Opal returns to Aus, signs with Tassie Jewels

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Opals point guard Steph Reid is returning to the WNBL and not settling for anything less than a championship.

The 27-year-old has come home to Australia after two seasons abroad -- in Europe then China -- signing on with the league's newest franchise Tasmania Jewels until the end of the 2027-28 season.

And just like her new team, the Melbourne-born product, who forged her own path to pro after being overlooked for junior national teams and a Centre of Excellence scholarship, has bold ambitions.

"I'm not settling for anything less than a championship so for me, from the word go, I wanted to know 'how are we going to win? Who will be on our team? What are we going to do to make this the best team possible?'," Reid told ESPN.

"We're not here to mess around or be a bottom four team, we want to come in and make a splash straight away.

"The seed was planted pretty early, the idea that they wanted me to be there, have a big role playing for them so going overseas (last season) I knew they were going to be joining the league.

"I'm a huge fan of the JackJumpers and what they've done. I love Tassie, and dealing with the Jewels from the first day... it was just such an unreal vibe and culture is at the forefront of what they're building. It is so important to them and that was really big for me and something you don't always get overseas.

"I get an opportunity to go to a new team, build a culture, create a legacy with a brand-new franchise and as a player that doesn't come along very often, if at all, during your career.

"How could you say no to such an amazing opportunity?"

Stints in Hungary, Poland, and China have helped Reid grow as a player and person. She's elevated her game playing against the best, adjusting to gruelling European campaigns and the cut and thrust of the import role.

Reid took her wares abroad after six straight seasons in the WNBL.

After completing her US college career with the University of Buffalo, the pint-sized playmaker moved back to Melbourne and debuted with Dandenong in 2018-19.

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By 2019-20, the Rangers were now the Flyers and Reid, and Anneli Maley, were on the bench of a star-studded Southside team which featured Jenna O'Hea, Leilani Mitchell, and Sara Blicavs.

Next, she trekked to Townsville, where under the guidance, mentorship, and belief of Shannon Seebohm she blossomed into a league star and was a WNBL champion in 2022-23.

An Opals debut was earned, representing her country in friendlies and qualifying tournaments, and then last year a trip to the top of the podium at the FIBA Asia Cup.

With a World Cup in Germany in September, Reid is on the precipice of selection for her first major international tournament.

It has her living, preparing, and playing in the now.

"It is a massive year and I'm really trying to stay present in what I'm doing," she said. "I'm really focused on Tassie and engaged with Claudia (Jewels coach Claudia Brassard) and the senior players (Keely Froling and Darcee Garbin) and we've got Opals games coming up in Melbourne.

"I feel like in the past I've made mistakes of being too focused on the outcome of everything and not been present, and that's caused a lot of stress for me.

"I just want to really enjoy basketball and I'm absolutely loving NBL1 (at Sandringham), I love my team and we're doing really well. I'm trying to be the best version of myself there, I'll try and be the best version of myself for Opals and if I get selected for the World Cup I'll obviously do the same thing.

"It's just one step at a time for me otherwise it gets too overwhelming in a year like this."