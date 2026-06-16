Sources: Craig set to re-sign with Sydney Kings

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American wing Torrey Craig is finalising a new one-year deal to return to the Sydney Kings, sources told ESPN.

Craig was a vital mid-season signing for the Kings and played a key role in the franchise's 2026 NBL Championship winning campaign, and this deal will see the versatile forward rejoin the team; this time, for a full season.

In 15 games with the Kings over the 2025-26 NBL season - including the playoffs - Craig averaged 12.4 points and 5.4 rebounds per game, shooting 40% from 3PT (on 3.7 3PA) while also playing a substantial role on the defensive end.

Following his impressive Championship Series, Craig became a sought-after commodity on the free agent market. The Adelaide 36ers put forward a competitive offer for the 35-year-old that generated genuine consideration, sources said, but the loyalty-driven desire to run it back with the Kings team he just won a title with was ultimately the determining factor in his decision.

Torrey Craig of the Sydney Kings during the 2026 NBL Grand Final series. Matt King/Getty Images

There was a full organisation push from the Kings to re-sign Craig, sources said, with discussions with the NBA veteran involving all levels of the team's ownership - led by the Denholm family and head of basketball Luc Longley - management, and head coach Brian Goorjian.

Craig has also built a strong relationship with fellow import Kendric Davis, emerging as a mentoring figure for the reigning Championship Series MVP since first joining the Kings in January. When Davis made the decision to change representation following the 2025-26 NBL season, he opted to sign with Priority Sports' Jason Tranos, who also represents Craig. Tranos and Kings officials - led by the team's general manager of basketball, James Newman - negotiated the deals for both Craig and Davis this off-season.

Torrey Craig of the Sydney Kings.. Photo by Matt King/Getty Images

Craig is currently playing in Puerto Rico, averaging 16.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game for Mets de Guaynabo.

The 6'5 forward spent three seasons in the NBL from 2014-2017 before embarking on a fruitful NBA career, where he played 458 games over eight seasons, suiting up for the Denver Nuggets, Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns, Indiana Pacers, Chicago Bulls, and Boston Celtics.

Craig's most productive season in the NBA came during his 2022-23 campaign with the Suns, where he averaged 7.4 points and 5.4 rebounds per game, while shooting 39.5% from beyond the three-point line.

With the impending signing, Craig joins Xavier Cooks, Davis, Matthew Delavedova, Jaylin Galloway, Keli Leaupepe, Makuach Maluach, Tyler Robertson, Jason Spurgin, and Jayden Stone as contracted players on the Kings' roster. The Kings are permitted to sign one more import, if they choose to.