Jade Melbourne set to leave Canberra and join Bendigo

Open Extended Reactions

Jade Melbourne is taking a leap out of her comfort zone to begin a new chapter of her WNBL career in her home state of Victoria.

After six seasons with Canberra, where she rose into its superstar player and captain, the 23-year-old Olympic medallist has signed with Bendigo Spirit in one of the biggest free agency moves of the off-season.

Born and bred in Traralgon in Gippsland, Melbourne, as a youngster, attended clinics run by the Spirit when they came to town. Her addition bolsters an already impressive roster chasing the club's fourth title.

"It felt right that if I was ever going to leave Canberra it would be to go to the country Vic team," Melbourne exclusively told ESPN from Seattle where she is currently shining for the Storm in the WNBA.

"What attracted me to Bendigo was that it's a country Victorian team but also the people. Kelsey Griffin and Marianna Tolo were my first captains at the Caps, Liv Pollerd is one of my best friends, I went to the AIS with Kelsey Rees and Izzy Borlase is my Olympic roommate and someone I absolutely love playing with.

"When the opportunity popped up to go and be with some of the best people in basketball I grabbed it and I couldn't be happier. I'm excited and don't think it gets any better than this."

Jade Melbourne has spent the past six seasons with the Canberra Capitals in the WNBL and was appointed captain in 2023. Photo by Mark Nolan/Getty Images

Being closer to home was a catalyst for Melbourne who shifted to Canberra at 16 to pursue a scholarship at the Centre of Excellence. A star of the program and national junior representative, she signed with the Caps for the 2020 hub season in north Queensland and made her debut as an 18-year-old.

Melbourne's decision to sign with Bendigo has delighted the club, will excite fans and has grandmother Clare over the moon.

"Nobody is more excited than my 80-year-old nan. She does two road trips up to Canberra a year and now she can come to every home game," she says.

"I've got a lot of family in Melbourne so if there's a birthday during the season I have the opportunity to get to that. To be surrounded by family and able to go home and see my sisters, parents and friends excites me.

"I spend a lot of time away from home, breaks are usually consumed by Opals events so the fact that I'm going to see my people a lot more is really special to me and something that had a big impact on my decision."

Having played the first 110 games of her WNBL career for one club, was it also simply time for a change and a challenge?

"1000 per cent," Melbourne says.

"I'm not in the position I am today without the Caps and they will forever hold a special place in my heart - the fans, coaches, some of the most amazing teammates, the memories.

"It's hard to leave something that's been such a big chapter of your life but for me and the goals I have in basketball you can only give so much of yourself to a particular program and in the 6 years I was there - blood, sweat, teeth (Melbourne lost several on court) I gave everything to Canberra.

"I get a fresh start, an opportunity to learn from a new coach in Kennedy (Kereama), surround myself with really fantastic people, connect with new fans and inspire a new group of people and that's really important to me.

"This is a group that established a core last season, there's a lot of continuity and I'm just there to fill in the gaps and hopefully help win a championship.

"I'm also very young in my career and feel like it's time to get out of my comfort zone, explore something new, surround myself with new people and I think this is the right fit."

While Melbourne has racked up an eye-catching resume she has never won a WNBL final.

She's played in the post season just twice, a single elimination game against Melbourne in her debut season and in 2021-22 a semi-final series opening loss to Perth. The league progressed the Lynx to the Grand Final after the Caps contracted Covid on their return home for game 2.

"The prospect of finals is huge. I haven't played finals, I haven't had the chance to play a big role in a finals team so that's something I'm really pursing and when you're pursing your options I really think Bendigo is the team where I can do it and have a massive chance of winning a championship," Melbourne says.

"All the dominoes have to fall but being in a team now that has a real chance of playing finals and getting to the Grand Final excites me and I've always been someone who wants to win and be part of success."

STAY ACROSS ALL THE KEY SPORTS NEWS, VIEWS, VIDEO AND MORE IN OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTERS -- SIGN UP HERE NOW!