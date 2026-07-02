Bryce's Boomers debut, the Opals' next gen, Mennenga's Tall Blacks rise: Burning questions for Australia's big July window

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Australian basketball is about to get a serious workout.

Over a six-day stretch in early July, the Australian Boomers face Guam and the Philippines in FIBA World Cup Asian qualifying matchups, New Zealand's Tall Blacks share the floor in the same window, and the Opals open a two-game series against China which could give us some indicators into what Sandy Brondello's roster looks like as this year's FIBA Women's World Cup approaches.

There's a lot to watch for across all programs, so here are some of the biggest questions hanging over the week.

Schedule (all times AEST):

Friday, July 3

New Zealand Tall Blacks vs Philippines @ 4.50pm

Australian Boomers vs Guam @ 8.20pm

Monday, July 6

New Zealand Tall Blacks vs Guam @ 4.50pm

Australian Boomers vs Philippines @ 8.20pm

Tuesday, July 7

Australian Opals vs China @ 5.30pm

Thursday, July 9

Australian Opals vs China @ 5.30pm

All games broadcast on ESPN.

What does Bryce Cotton look like within the Boomers structure?

This is the one everybody will be watching closest.

Cotton is a six-time NBL MVP and will be making his Boomers debut in these two qualifying games in Perth; of course, they'll take place on the RAC Arena floor he consistently dominated on as the Wildcats' superstar.

One thing worth keeping an eye on is how the now-36ers star operates within the Boomers' structure. Almost all of Cotton's production in Adelaide comes from him being an elite on-ball engine, but head coach Adam Caporn will be evaluating the American-born guard in the context of what he may look like on the major tournament stage. That job requires him to play alongside a ball-dominant point guard in Josh Giddey, and there's a way this window could inform us on how that may translate, in that it will be quite instructive how Cotton operates alongside Taran Armstrong.

If the pairing works, it's a reasonable preview of what sharing the backcourt with Giddey might eventually look like in a bigger tournament setting.

And, of course, it's worth reminding the ripple effects a Cotton selection would have. FIBA's naturalised-player rule means the Boomers can only carry one of Cotton or Matisse Thybulle into a major tournament. Then, there's the matter of whether an in-form, in-prime Cotton starts to squeeze the runway for a 37-year-old Patty Mills, who's coming off an excellent stint at Tenerife and still hasn't ruled out chasing a fifth Olympics in 2028. How Cotton looks in this window won't resolve either of those conversations, but it'll start the process of giving Caporn indicators.

Guam and the Philippines aren't the level of opposition that the Boomers will have to worry about at a major tournament level, but it is the first time Cotton is playing in physical, FIBA-officiated environment, against bodies and a whistle very different from the NBL. The opposition is what it is, but there'll be an instructive element to watching Cotton operate in the international environment.

The Boomers are set to play two FIBA World Cup qualifiers in Perth. Masanori Udagawa/FIBA via Getty Images

Don't forget about Tyrese Proctor

While Cotton is a fascinating headline in his own right, seeing how Proctor operates will be just as illuminating for when backcourt decisions have to be made.

The 6'4 guard is suiting up for the Boomers for the first time since being selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2025 NBA Draft, and there's every chance he emerges as the preferred off-ball shooting option in the backcourt for the Boomers moving forward. There's both on and off ball elements to Proctor's game, but his point of difference within the national team setup is his shooting at the guard position; and, relative to Cotton and Mills, he has substantially more size.

Proctor is participating in these qualifying games instead of playing NBA Summer League basketball with the Cavaliers, and will be looking to show indicators of his development after up and down minutes during his rookie season. There are opportunities for the taking for Proctor, whether that's the back-up point guard spot with the Cavaliers or the starting two-spot for these Boomers going into next year's World Cup, so this window will be a good opportunity to see if he can separate himself from his counterparts.

How ready will the Opals' young guns look?

Keep an eye on Sitaya Fagan.

The USC forward is in line to make her senior Opals debut in this series, and the timing is close to perfect: the games against China are being played at Melbourne's John Cain Arena, meaning Fagan could debut in front of a home crowd. She already has FIBA pedigree, having won gold at multiple age-group Oceania and Asia championships, and there's a real path for her to be part of Australia's roster at September's FIBA Women's World Cup. That's how high level Fagan is.

She has No. 1 overall pick potential, but can she make an impact at the senior level now? These games against China will be a good indicator and, with the Opals frontcourt on the more seasoned and experienced side, an injection of young blood - particularly someone so high level - may be on the cards come the World Cup in Berlin.

Bonnie Deas is the other name to track, with the UCLA commit - also out of Melbourne - selected for these games, and on track to be part of the Opals' core of the future. Between Fagan and Deas, this series offers a look at whether Australia is ready to hand real responsibility to a younger core, particularly up front. China won't be the toughest task on Australia's calendar this year, but how the team is in leaning on its youngest pieces here could be an indicator for who could end up on this year's World Cup team.

Highly-touted young star Sitaya Fagan will make her Opals debut in July against China. Cameron Browne/NBAE via Getty Images

Will Alex Condon show he's ready to be a major tournament big-man?

Jock Landale remains Australia's first-choice centre, with Duop Reath next in line behind him. The more interesting question is who's next after that.

Rocco Zikarsky and Lachlan Olbrich both had strong seasons in the NBA G League, and both have a case, but Condon arrives into this FIBA window with plenty of momentum after another standout year at Florida - a team he helped win a national championship with two seasons ago - and a play-style that looks tailor-made for the international game. The 6'11 big-man moves well for his size, and his passing out of the post and from the top of the key has some similarities to how Andrew Bogut operated within the Boomers framework.

Guam and the Philippines won't push Condon physically the way a World Cup rotation big eventually would, but it's a chance to see the passing and physicality translate in a Boomers uniform, and to see how he holds up defensively at this level. If he looks the part here, he starts to enter his name more squarely in the picture as Australia's long-term answer at the five behind Landale and Reath.

Will Sam Mennenga continue to impose himself as the Tall Blacks' primary frontcourt player?

With no Yanni Wetzell or Tyrell Harrison, New Zealand's front line will look different during this window, and that pushes real minutes and responsibility onto Sam Mennenga and Sam Waardenburg; a pairing that first started building chemistry together at the Cairns Taipans.

Mennenga was excellent in New Zealand's series against Australia last year, and this window is an opportunity for him to continue building on that. The Tall Blacks' guard play for this coming cycle is relatively defined with Shea Ili and Tai Webster at the forefront, so the big question for head coach Judd Flavell as the World Cup gets closer is who'll be the primary frontcourt pieces, and how will they be used.

Flavell has mentioned the idea of Mennenga's versatility being his superpower, in that he can slot in at either frontcourt position dependant on what the team needs, but can he establish himself as the primary piece - particularly as a go-to offensive force - that others will have to find ways to fit with?

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The Waardenburg partnership is worth tracking just as closely as Mennenga's individual form, because the pair have history together, and if that chemistry holds up on the international stage, the idea of having a frontcourt duo who are both currently in their mid-20s is a great thing for the program to build on.

How Australia and New Zealand's men's teams can qualify for the World Cup

This window marks the final set of games in the first round of qualifiers. Australia has already earned a spot in the second round as they lead Group A with 8 points (a 4-0 record), while the Tall Blacks are second in the group with 6 points (a 2-2 record) and just need one victory this weekend to advance.

All teams carry their first-round results into the Second Round, where they'll face home-and-away matchups against three teams from the opposing group across three additional FIBA windows. The top three finishers -- and the best fourth-place team -- will punch their ticket to the 2027 FIBA World Cup, scheduled for August 27 to September 12, 2027 in Qatar.

Many eyes will be on the Opals

It won't just be the fans in the stands at John Cain Arena to watch the pair of Opals games.

We're told a handful of recruiters from the Chinese Basketball Association also plan to be in attendance, with an eye toward poaching Australian talent for teams in their high-paying league.

Will one of the Opals' WNBL stars catch the eye of these CBA recruiters and earn a lucrative job overseas? It's on the cards.