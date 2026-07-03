Cotton debuts as Boomers crush minnows Guam

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Bryce Cotton has starred in his long-awaited Boomers debut as Australia dismantled Guam 124-52 in their FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifier.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Tyrese Proctor (22 points, 6-of-11 three-pointers) and South East Melbourne Phoenix sharpshooter Angus Glover (19, 5-of-11) destroyed Guam from the perimeter in Perth on Friday night.

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Six-time NBL MVP Cotton started on the bench before subbing in with 6:09 on the clock to warm applause at RAC Arena - home of his many legendary on-court feats.

Cotton finished with 18 points in as many minutes and a game-high six assists in his maiden appearance in the green and gold.

American-born Cotton's dream of becoming an Aussie was initially quashed in 2021 due to Australian government bureaucracy, costing him the chance to play at the Paris Olympics, his citizenship delayed until last September.

Bryce Cotton in action for the Boomers against Guam. Paul Kane/Getty Images

The Adelaide 36ers superstar's first attempt for his adopted country was a swish pull-up jumper, while his three-pointer on the halftime buzzer was trademark clutch Cotton.

World No.6 Australia made predictably light work of minnows Guam, ranked 77th, never challenged from the moment they stormed ahead 16-3.

Piloted by Glover, the Boomers buried 8-of-17 three-pointers in the opening quarter, at the end of which they led 32-16.

The Aussies were even more dominant in a 33-10 second term, forcing nine Guam turnovers and stretching the gap to 65-26 at halftime.

The visitors showed a bit more fight in the third period, outscored a more respectable 28-18, before being obliterated 31-8 in the fourth.

Australia hit 24 triples, dominated the rebounds 54-28 and coughed up seven turnovers to Guam's 27.

The Boomers' bench outscored Guam's 69-0.

Former Perth Wildcat Earnest Ross Jr (22 points), Alex Freeman (18) and Takumi Simon (11) were responsible for all but one of Guam's tally.

Australia, who head Group A with a 5-0 record, will play the Philippines (2-3) - who took New Zealand to double-overtime in Auckland - in the last group fixture on Monday, also in Perth.