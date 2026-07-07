Opals overcome Zhang-inspired China for tense win

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China teenager Zhang Ziyu was the star but an Australian Opals side led by Steph Reid hung on for a tense 76-74 win in their Melbourne exhibition series opener.

Reid, who helped Australia to gold at last year's Asia Cup, top-scored with 16 points and added five assists for the home side at John Cain Arena on Tuesday night.

Zitina Aokuso (15 points), Alex Fowler (12) and Isabelle Bourne (12) also impressed as the Opals took control of the contest in a dominant third quarter.

A late China fightback, led by 220cm centre Zhang (28 points), cut the margin to just two points with 1:01 left on the clock.

But Reid drained a pair of free-throws with 17.3 seconds left to make it a two-score game, all but ending the contest.

Zhang, at just 19 years of age, was a formidable physical presence on the floor alongside China's experienced star Wang Siyu.

Wang added 14 points and five assists in a strong display in the city she will call home in the WNBL season after signing with the Southside Flyers.

Australian debutants Sitaya Fagan (four points) and Bonnie Deas (two) showed glimpses of their potential in their maiden Opals appearances.

The teams meet again in Melbourne on Thursday, with an eye towards the World Cup in September.

After giving birth to her first child in December, Darcee Garbin celebrated her Opals return with an early bucket as Reid shone with 10 first-quarter points.

Fagan scored her first points when she drove past Jia Saiqi for a lay-up, but it was China who led 21-18 at the end of the first period.

Jia was called for an unsporting foul when she flattened Ally Wilson, and Isabelle Bourne knocked down a pair of important triples after the Opals had struggled early from long range.

Bourne's contribution helped put the home team up 46-42 at the main break despite Zhang's 17 first-half points.

The Opals broke open a previously tight game in the third quarter, which they won 15-4, with their stingy defence a highlight as they held Zhang scoreless.

But Zhang and Wang dragged China back into the contest before Reid effectively settled it from the foul line.

Australia will face Puerto Rico, Turkey and Belgium in Group C at the World Cup, which starts on September 4.

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