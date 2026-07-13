'Ambitious competitor' bolsters Bullets' NBL finals bid

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American wing Nate Hinton has joined the Brisbane Bullets' bid to end their NBL playoffs drought under new coach Will Weaver.

Hinton, who has signed a one-season deal with the Bullets, brings a wealth of international experience after NBA stints with Dallas, Indiana and Houston.

The 27-year-old is coming off an outstanding NBA G League season, in which he averaged 18.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and a league-leading 2.5 steals per game in the regular season with the Memphis Hustle.

"I'm excited to be joining Brisbane and competing in one of the best leagues outside the NBA," Hinton said.

"Everything I know about coach Weaver, the organisation and the direction of the club made this an opportunity I wanted to be part of.

"I'll bring energy, toughness and a team-first mentality every time I step on the floor. I want to help build a team that our members and fans are proud to get behind."

Weaver believes "ambitious competitor" Hinton's two-way impact will make him a valuable addition to the Bullets.

Hinton, who has signed a one season deal with the Bullets, brings a wealth of international experience after NBA stints with Dallas, Indiana and Houston. Ian Maule/NBAE via Getty Images

"I am excited for our fans to enjoy the relentless energy Nate brings every time he steps on the floor," Weaver said.

"Where Nate goes, wins follow, and I believe he is primed for a career year."

Hinton joins Lithuanian guard Arnas Velicka as imports on the Bullets' roster for next season, with one spot left for an overseas player.

Weaver, who coached the Sydney Kings in 2019-20, has returned to the NBL with the task of returning Brisbane to the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

Meanwhile, 201cm forward Alex Higgins-Titsha has signed a three-year deal with the Perth Wildcats after spending the last two campaigns with the Cairns Taipans.

The 26-year-old was hampered by a wrist injury last season, which limited him to just nine games, but he has impressed on return in the NBL1 East with the Bankstown Bruins.